Report: Miami Heat Now Favored to Land 6x All-Star Wing Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade aftermath hasn’t exactly gone as wished for the Miami Heat. Not that they had a lot of options to move for after acquiring the Greek superstar, but missing out on LeBron James was a blow.

The chance to add veteran presence in the wing and a third option star evaporated when James decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the veteran superstar wasn’t always the only option, just the most prioritised one.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, one free agent currently linked to a move to South Beach is DeMar DeRozan.

“Miami Heat have been a DeRozan landing spot for years now, there’s been so much connectivity between him and the Heat and I do think the Heat seem to be the most likely scenario for DeMar DeRozan right now,” Fischer said. “Miami is probably his best bet… those other spots really don’t have spending power…”

The Heat roster still has holes in the wing while DeRozan is no James, he is the best option for the Heat to add a top veteran presence.

Miami Heat in Serious Links with DeMar DeRozan to Bring Help for Giannis Antetokounmpo

DeRozan was with the Sacramento Kings this past season but won’t continue there for 2026-27 after his deal was waived. Only $10 million of his $25.7 million salary for the upcoming seasons was guaranteed. The move made the six-time All-Star an unrestricted free agent.

It wasn’t that DeRozan wasn’t good enough for the roster, the Kings wanted flexibility and at this stage of his career, DeRozan trade talks stalled.

Entering the open market creates a window of opportunity for the Heat to remedy the James miss. The front office is reportedly moving quickly to sort out this one due to growing interest around the league for the veteran star.

Miami currently has open roster slots for more incoming players and a portion of its exception money remaining. The amount is around $8 million of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and that could get veteran additions from the open market. The Heat could offer DeRozan a meaningful chunk of that exception.

South Beach Opportunity for DeRozan to add Veteran impact

DeRozan has played at least 70 games in the last five seasons which makes him a durable veteran. The Heat would not need to worry about health issues if they move to sign him.

DeRozan has also kept his scoring average above 20 points in all those seasons except 2025-26. His scoring could add an extra element to the Heat roster behind Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

He is no longer in his All-Star form but Miami would gain the best possible outcome for missing out on James. DeRozan is not an elite shooting option which goes against what the Heat are looking for in more reliable perimeter shooting.

However, that said DeRozan’s move doesn’t shut the door on at least one more veteran addition and the franchise has been linked with better shooting options. The likes of Bradley Beal and Klay Thompson have come up in recent weeks as the Heat look to have a competitive roster in what would be a tough Eastern Conference next season.