Miami Heat Pursuing Free Agent Guard to Fill Final Roster Spot: Report

The Miami Heat are reportedly eyeing veteran guard John Konchar to fill their 15th and final roster spot ahead of training camp.

According to insider Marc Stein, the Heat are among four teams interested in Konchar, who averaged a career-high 5.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in his limited time with the Utah Jazz last season.

“John Konchar is one of the top free agents available and has drawn interest, league sources say, from Miami, New York, Orlando and Toronto,” Stein wrote.

While the 6-foot-5 Konchar is offensively limited, he impacts winning through pure hustle, high-energy rebounding and tough defense. He gained a reputation as a “glue guy” on the Memphis Grizzlies teams led by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, often viewed as an indispensable piece in Taylor Jenkins’ rotation.

He also has a knack of coming away with steals, averaging 2.8 steals PER36 for the Jazz after logging similar numbers with the Grizzlies in his final two years.

Miami Heat Final Roster Spot

Konchar projects as a great fit on the blue-collared Heat culture.

Besides Konchar, other free agent guards still available on the market includeBruce Brown, Victor Oladipo, Ochai Agbaji even Cam Thomas. According to the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, the Heat are likely to prioritize experience and veteran leadership with their final roster, making a player like Thomas an unlikely option.

The Heat beat reporter added that the franchise has not ruled out the possibility of taking 14 players into training camp and adding a 15h piece via the buyout market at a later point in the season.

“With 14 of the maximum 15 roster spots filled, the Heat currently have the wherewithal to fill that 15th spot below the hard cap created by the machinations to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo,” he wrote on September 9.

“But there also could be benefit in putting that $2.6 million (enough for a veteran minimum) on hold to utilize on a potential buyout player or in a trade. That number could move in excess of $4 million in such space if the Heat do not go beyond the $500,000 guarantee current in place on the contract of forward Myron Gardner.

“While the Heat do not have a de facto depth chart — this is a team that declines to even reveal their starting lineup until 30 minutes before tipoff — a depth chart seemingly has taken shape organically.”

Miami Heat Roster

After the signings of Klay Thompson and Nick Richards, the Heat’s roster stands at 14 players under contract.

Bam Adebayo Giannis Antetokounmpo Davion Mitchell Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Tim Hardaway Dru Smith Ryan Conwell Bobby Portis Nikola Jović Simone Fontecchio Pelle Larsson Myron Gardner Nick Richards

The Heat also have G Leaguers Tre Donaldson, Keshad Johnson and Vladislav Goldin on two-way contracts entering the new season.