Ex-Heat Veteran on Biggest Reason LeBron James Is Not a Fit in Miami

Gary Payton doesn’t believe that LeBron James returning to the Miami Heat is necessarily a fit.

Payton won a championship ring in Miami towards the end of his career during the 2005-06 season, playing a key role on their squad, hitting a game-winning shot in Game 3 of the 2006 NBA Finals to prevent the Heat from falling 3-0. While he leaves the door open for the Heat to be an option for James, he argues that it’s not necessarily a great fit because James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will both want the ball in their hands.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetonoumpo Both Want Ball in Hands, Says Payton

The Hall of Fame point guard also doesn’t like the idea of James going back to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Well, you know what, if you go to Miami now, what you’re going to do, you got Giannis there,” said Payton in a one-on-one interview. “So, where’s the ball going to be? You know what I’m saying, you’re going to have LeBron, that was his problem here with the Lakers. He was looking at Luka, and both of those guys were playing very well without each other when they went to the bench. I don’t know about the relationship with Miami. I don’t know if that’s fixed with Pat Riley and him. We don’t know about that. Cleveland, this will be your third stunt going home. I don’t really think he wants to go back home just to finish something there. They got a good, good group there. I don’t know if they’re going to bring (James) Harden back. (Donovan) Mitchell is there.”

Why Chemistry Between NBA Superstars Is Important

The Heat, along with the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are considered the top three potential destinations for James. However, other teams are considered in the running for the four-time MVP, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Technically, no team has been ruled out of the running for James as he likely chooses his last NBA team.

Payton considers the Warriors to be the best fit for James, actually arguing that Golden State would be a top two team in the Western Conference along with the Oklahoma City Thunder if the 41-year-old were to stay in California. The Warriors also feature Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis.

“You guys got to understand, it’s got to be a right fit with superstars,” said Payton. “You don’t put superstars together, and I think at Golden State, what would have happened is, is that Draymond would start playing his original four, and then you let LeBron handle the basketball and go down and get downhill, and then who’s going to start leaving Curry? I don’t think too many people, and then you start getting LeBron getting to the bucket and getting easy baskets, and then Curry picking it up. It’ll be something, and then you got Butler on the outside. I think that’s just a team that will be reckoned with. If they don’t get hurt — a lot of them guys don’t get hurt — I don’t know how you can stop it, stop that basketball team.”