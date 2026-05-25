Miami Heat Get Encouraging Giannis Antetokounmpo Update

The Miami Heat are expected to covet Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout the summer. The superstar forward has become disgruntled with the Milwaukee Bucks and will likely look for a trade this summer.

Miami, of course, won’t be the only team to hold interest in the two-time MVP. However, according to Marc Stein, the Heat are viewed as being among two teams that intrigue Giannis as we edge towards the NBA offseason.

“I’ve heard something similar from a few different teams since the Chicago draft combine: Miami and Boston are increasingly perceived to be the potential trade destinations that currently — underline currently — most intrigue Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo,” Stein wrote.

If the Boston Celtics do firm up their rumored interest in Giannis, Miami will face a battle to match their trade offer. Brad Stevens can dangle Jaylen Brown as part of the deal, along with future picks and young players.

Pat Riley would need to get creative if he wanted Miami’s own trade pitch to stand any chance of success. Nevertheless, the Heat have numerous young talents of their own that they can dangle in any trade talks.

Tyler Herro Would Likely Need To Be Part Of Heat’s Offer

Giannis earns a sizeable salary. He’s set to take home $58.4 million next season and will require a contract extension upon the completion of a trade. As such, any move for Giannis would likely mean sending Tyler Herro to Milwaukee for salary matching.

Herro, 26, is entering into the final year of his deal. Therefore, Milwaukee wouldn’t be taking on a long-term deal. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year could be redirected at the trade deadline. Or, he could be allowed to walk in free agency.

Of course, if Herro impresses in Milwaukee, he’s young enough to be a part of the team’s rebuilding efforts. That is, if he’s willing to show patience while the front office navigates the post-Giannis era.

Heat Seen Among Favorites To Land Giannis

During a recent episode of the “Bill Simmons Show” podcast, Zach Lowe shared his belief that Miami is among the front-runners to acquire Giannis this summer.

“If you made me pick a team, if I just had to guess, if he’s traded, where he’s traded, I would put Miami as my number one guess team because they fit the ‘Hail Mary’ thing you just said. Because they have just enough stuff they could throw together that the Bucks could sell it as, ‘Hey, we got a lot! Maybe we can flip this one guy we got and get another thing.’ But I don’t feel great about that package, whatever it is, if I’m Milwaukee.”

Giannis would instantly improve Erik Spoelstra’s roster. However, there would need to be some other additions. Miami would need to ensure that its partnership with Bam Adebayo could work on the floor. Neither is known for their perimeter shooting.

We all know that Pat Riley will do whatever it takes to bring a superstar to the Kaseya Center. Whether that will be Giannis remains to be seen. If not, it won’t be for a lack of trying, that’s for sure.