Report: Miami Heat Ramp Up Chase for 5x All-Star Guard to Pair With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat has begun pivoting after falling short in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

James, 41, chose the conference rival Philadelphia 76ers after a nearly monthlong free agency, only adding to the sting. But the good news is that the Heat, already with Giannis Antetokounmpo in tow, have options, one of them being sharpshooting Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

According to team insider Barry Jackson, the Heat is seriously targeting Thompson to help add more shooting around Antetokounmpo.

“Thompson remains the Heat priority, even though there’s no indication when or if he will shake free from Dallas,” Jackson wrote for the Miami Herald. “The Mavericks, well below the luxury tax line, have no particular financial incentive to dump Thompson — who’s owed $17.5 million in the final year of a three-year contract — unless he’s willing to take a significant pay cut on a buyout. The Heat might end up needing that $8 million in exception money to bridge the gap with what he would be losing by taking a buyout with Dallas.”

Miami Heat Looking to Build Out Roster Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

With the James dream over, the Heat are left with no other option but to gauge the free agent market for veteran stars. Although Thompson is not on the open market, the Heat is hoping the four-time NBA champion reaches a buyout with the Mavs, allowing Miami to directly sign him to a team-friendly deal.

“Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein has said Dallas prefers to trade him than buy him out, and there’s no viable trade option with the Heat that has come to light,” Jackson wrote. “Miami’s continued interest in Thompson could be based on optimism that he will become available, but that’s unclear.”

For now, it appears the Mavs — who landed Thompson as a free agent in 2024 — intend to retain the five-time All-Star unless attractive trade offers come calling.

The Heat, already with a light asset clip, don’t have much to offer outside of Nikola Jovic and a couple of distant draft picks. Although Jovic is a young developmental player, teams may be hesitant to take on his north of $60 million contract that he inked before the start of the 2025-26 season.

With Dallas aiming to get younger, there is a chance the franchise lets Thompson loose, but as Jackson notes, there are no signs of that as of yet.

Miami in the Market for Two More Former All-Stars

The Heat has more players on its radar. DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal, two players long-linked to the franchise, are looking to land on a contending team, with the Heat believed to be the top suitor for both free agents.

“In conversations around the league, the Heat are viewed as the top landing spot for both DeRozan and Beal, with rival teams believing Miami has a strong chance to sign both veterans,” reported NBA insider Siegel. “Whether or not the Heat would want to add both former All-Stars using the remainder of their MLE is the question at large.”

Miami has accomplished something this offseason few teams ever do — acquiring a top five player in the league. The Heat has Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old two-time MVP, but needs to work diligently to fill out the roster around their superstar.