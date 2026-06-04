Miami Heat Eye $372 Million Giannis Antetokounmpo Duo After Major Report

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are heating up, with the Miami Heat now being considered strong frontrunners for the Milwaukee Bucks star.

The Heat and Bucks go back to the February trade deadline, where both franchises discussed a trade for the two-time NBA MVP before negotiations fizzled. But Miami and Milwaukee are reportedly in conversations again.

If the Heat is able to land Antetokounmpo, it is fair to assume Miami will look to acquire another star to help round out the roster and create a contender in the Eastern Conference.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant could be the next name on Miami’s radar if it is able to land Antetokounmpo.

“Maybe there is an outside chance that you could then go out and get Ja Morant,” Siegel said on the “ClutchScoops” podcast. “… You have the ability now to say to some of these players in free agency, ‘Hey, we got Giannis, we got Bam Adebayo, we’re in the Eastern Conference.’”

Heat Expected to Land Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, 31, just finished perhaps the most forgettable year of his career; injuries and multiple public conflicts with the Bucks made it extremely uncomfortable for both parties.

During new head coach Tyler Jenkins’ introductory press conference in May, Bucks owner Jimmy Haslem stated the organization was committed to make a decision on Antetokounmpo’s future before the NBA Draft, which is now just three weeks away. It is reasonable to assume an Antetokounmpo trade could happen at any moment.

According to Siegel, executives around the league are convinced Antetokounmpo will be traded to the Heat.

““We have heard from multiple sources — one of which is from a team that was involved with Giannis trade chatter at the deadline — that have said the Bucks ownership has made their decision and will be moving on from Giannis before the NBA draft. … Everyone around the league expects it to be the Miami Heat.”

Siegel added: “The new intel we have is that Bucks ownership is ready to move on from Giannis and a trade seems to be imminent once the NBA Finals come to an end.”

More Information on Miami’s Offer for Bucks Star

A big reason why the Heat appear strongly positioned to acquire Antetokounmpo is because of the player and draft assets that can be packaged in a deal.

According to Siegel, the Heat and Bucks have been discussing a deal for Antetokounmpo over the past few weeks, with Miami prepared to “basically put everything out there except Bam Adebayo, and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get one Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Siegel stated the Heat’s exact offer to the Bucks is unknown, but it makes sense to assume Miami has put Kel’el Ware, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic on the table. That’s quite a haul of assets, but one required to acquire the services of an MVP-caliber player in his prime.

If the Heat are able to land Antetokounmpo and make a subsequent move for Morant, that provides the franchise a formidable duo to build around for multiple years.

Morant, 26, is viewed as one of the best young talents in the NBA when available to play. Although he has had a turbulent last few years, the idea the Heat would likely have is a change of scenery for Morant would help him rediscover his superstar trajectory.

Miami could also look elsewhere on the market to supply Antetokounmpo with a quality supporting cast, but the franchise would likely need to make either one major move or a few substantial ones to truly receive the payoff for acquiring a two-time MVP.