Miami Heat Emerge as Top Team to Land 11-Time All-Star Guard Next to Giannis

The Miami Heat, even with a superstar in tow, understands this offseason is far from complete.

Watching LeBron James choose Philadelphia over a reunion threw a wrench in the Heat’s plans. Now the team is left having to respond in short order and round out the roster around Antetokounmpo, who came over from the Milwaukee Bucks in a seismic trade last month.

Miami has been active on the free agent market, according to reports, and is looking to add veteran star power on the cheap. The problem is that those stars are garnering plenty of attention around the NBA, with teams looking for a potentially high-value/low-risk addition.

Miami Heat Working Hard to Complete the Puzzle Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

Had James signed with the Heat, the franchise would have been just one or two low-to-medium tier signings away from feeling good about its chances to compete in the Eastern Conference, which appears to have gotten leagues better this summer. Instead, the Heat is pivoting. One name being freshly linked to Miami is free agent superstar James Harden.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the Heat standout, among three teams, as a top landing spot for Harden, a former league MVP.

James Harden’s importance to the Cleveland Cavaliers has only skyrocketed after they missed out on LeBron James,” Favale wrote. “… If it’s not going to be Cleveland, Miami immediately becomes the answer. The Heat need a primary playmaker after missing out on LeBron James more than the Cavs would without Harden.

“Working out a sign-and-trade isn’t that complicated. Miami still has a chunk of room beneath the first apron, and Andrew Wiggins, who remains tradeable after signing his extension, fills a need in Cleveland.”

In need of some backcourt playmaking, the Heat adding Harden would be both an unexpected and pleasant way to put a bow on this offseason.

Harden, who turns 37 next month, opted out of his player-option in hopes of supplying Cleveland with some added flexibility to pursue James. The belief was always that Harden will return to Cleveland on a new deal. Nevertheless, it can’t be denied that Harden would level up the Heat immediately.

Miami Keeping Tabs on Other Free Agents

There are multiple intriguing players available on the open market, though many of them are older and appear to be slightly past their primes.

According to reports, the Heat has DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson high on its priority list.

“The Heat and free agent Demar DeRozan have had mutual interest in the past, and fresh conversations are expected in the wake of James picking the 76ers,” Heat insider Barry Jackson reported. “DeRozan, 36, isn’t a three-point shooter (just 30.2% in his career) but remains a highly skilled midrange shooter who can generate his own shot and at times, create for others.”

Added Jackson: “According to a source, the Heat has targeted Dallas guard Klay Thompson, who shot 38% on threes last season and is fourth all time in three pointers. But the Mavericks would prefer to trade Thompson than buy him out, and that could delay or eliminate this option for Miami unless Thompson pushes for a buyout in the weeks ahead, something that remains a possibility.”

Miami already swung big with the Antetokounmpo trade, which took away virtually all of the team’s moveable assets. So the Heat has its eyes set on the free agent market with hopes of meaningful upgrades.