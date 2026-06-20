Report: Miami Heat Set Final Limit on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package

With just three days before the NBA Draft, the basketball world is bracing for a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to finally happen.

In early May, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem revealed the franchise would draw the line on Anteotkounmpo’s future before the draft. With that, the Bucks are roughly 72 hours away from their self-imposed deadline.

Antetokounmpo has been the subject of heavy trade speculation since last offseason. But now, his strongest suitors have been narrowed down to the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, with the latter appearing to be ahead in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Miami Heat Unwilling to Dig Deeper Into Its Bag of Assets

Many indications point to the Bucks and Heat being in advanced negotiations for Antetokounmpo. With the Heat best positioned for a blockbuster, Miami has set a limit on its conceptual offer for the two-time MVP, according to NBA insider Evan Sidery.

Sidery reports the maximum package Miami is prepared to offer for Antetokounmpo includes Tyler Herro, Kel’El Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft and a future first-round pick

Although recent reports stated the Bucks aren’t blown away by the Heat’s offer, Sidery reports both teams “are making significant progress” toward finalizing a trade for Antetokounmpo.

It is likely Miami is setting a limit on its offer for Antetokounmpo to use as leverage in negotiations. The Bucks appear ready to move on from the 31-year-old star and realize they must make a trade, especially considering Milwaukee risks losing Antetokounmpo for nothing if he walks away as a free agent next summer.

It’s wise for the Heat to hang tight and let the pressure of making a deal force Milwaukee to agree to a trade. Unless the Celtics swoop in for Antetokounmpo with a sizable offer, the Heat can love their chances to land the biggest prize on the trade market.

Insiders Continue to Forecast Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami

An outpouring of reports led to Miami’s top position in the race for Antetokounmpo, beginning with the Heat and Bucks engaging in serious conversations involving an Antetokounmpo trade ahead of the trade deadline in February.

More recently, it was reported Antetokounmpo, in the event he were traded, considers the Heat at the top of a very shortlist of teams he would commit signing a long-term deal with. Thereafter, Antetokounmpo reportedly made Miami his preferred destination.

“Miami is the front runner, to me, until I hear concrete evidence that anyone has beaten the offer that has been sitting there for a long time,” said NBA insider Zach Lowe. “… I would still brand Miami the front runner but, obviously, the Bucks are waiting for more from them.”

Said Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald: “Since the day after the season ended for the Heat, I have been saying Giannis is going to be a member of the Heat next season. I’m going to stick with that.”

Landing Antetokounmpo would be a strong first step in Miami’s effort to transform its roster into a title contender. There is strong speculation circulating that the Heat would immediately pivot to making another substantial move after an Antetokounmpo trade.

Heat president Pat Riley acknowledged at his end-of-season press conference that Miami needs to make considerable changes after four straight seasons of dissapointing finishes.

Perhaps an Antetokounmpo trade is near and, for now, only that is on the Heat’s urgent to-do list.