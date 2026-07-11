Miami Heat Proposed to Land Giannis’ All-Star Bucks Teammate in Major Trade

Earlier this offseason, the Miami Heat did what it has done multiple times in the past: acquire a superstar in his prime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has arrived in Miami, and the Heat have some quality talent around him. But is it enough to compete for an NBA championship?

While the Heat is caught up in the wait for LeBron James — the NBA’s hottest free agent who has several teams salivating to land his services — other names have been floated as potential targets for the franchise, including free agents Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan. Miami was also linked to Khris Middleton, Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks teammate, before he signed with the Washington Wizards. If Antetokounmpo is interested in reuniting with another former teammate, the Heat might want to pick up the phone and call the Portland Trail Blazers.

Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Beloved Teammate to Miami Heat

In 2021, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first-ever NBA championship. While the two-time MVP did much of the heavy-lifting, Jrue Holiday was always prepared to do the dirty work, something the Miami organization admires in players. Acquiring Holiday might be the way to go for the Heat.

In a hypothetical trade scenario, the Heat receive Holiday in exchange for rising young star Nikola Jovic and high-flying guard Davion Mitchell.

This trade could ultimately prove to be a win-win scenario for both teams. The Heat would land the savvy, seasoned Holiday who has plenty of on-court chemistry with Antetokounmpo. Miami could use an experienced table-setter; Holiday, a true point guard with excellent decision-making skills, has been a vital piece for two championship teams, most recently for the Boston Celtics in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Blazers surrendering Holiday would allow the newly-acquired Ja Morant to be prominently featured in the lineup alongside his backcourt partner Damian Lillard. While Mitchell is also a guard who would get minutes, the Blazers wouldn’t need to deploy him as much as a veteran in Holiday.

Why This Could Be a Championship-Sized Move for Miami

It has worked twice already. One offseason, the Bucks traded for Holiday. By the next, they were champions. One offseason, the Celtics traded for Holiday. By the next, they were champions.

The formula is Holiday.

Holiday, a career 16 point per game scorer, has never commanded the basketball in his career. He flourishes off the ball and just makes winning plays. He’s one of those guys one watches and says, “Man, that guy just knows how to play basketball!”

And when he has been asked to do more, he has. Even last season, with the basketball often in his hands, Holiday averaged over 16 points per game, the most since his final season with the Bucks, where he earned a second All-Star appearance.

The six-time All-Defensive guard would undoubtedly make the Heat considerably better. Miami has the pieces to grab him.

So, who says no?