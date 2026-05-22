Miami Heat Get Huge Sign Giannis Wants To Join Franchise

Top superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to be traded this offseason, and the Miami Heat might be the favorite. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ocho Cinco claimed that Giannis was already looking for a new home in Miami this past offseason. Antetokounmpo has praised the Miami location for being a fun place to visit and for the Florida state having better taxes for the wealthy than other top NBA hubs.

Ocho Cinco revealed the following during a recent episode of Nightcap:

“I mean no disrespect, and I didn’t really say anything because of the dialogue, and I love the context in which we’re talking about, and him being able to come to, you know, Minnesota to be able to help a young boy, Anthony Edwards. But as I’ve told y’all, I think during the season, early in the season, that Giannis was already searching for a house down here in Miami. I just didn’t want to mess up the conversation. So, he will be down here in Miami.”

The former NFL superstar claimed that he strongly believes Giannis will end up in Miami next season. Heat head honcho Pat Riley clearly wants to add a major superstar to make the team a contender, and they will have a great chance at getting Antetokounmpo.

Why Miami Heat Should Be Considered Favorites

The New York Knicks were considered the favorites to land Giannis due to reports of him requesting a trade last summer. However, this postseason sees the Knicks most likely making their first NBA Finals since 1999 and having a chance at the NBA Championship.

It is hard to see New York trading core pieces after their fan base became more attached to this contending roster. Other big teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors don’t have enough obvious talent to appease the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade.

Miami has one other major variable working in their favor for a Giannis trade. Any team sending their best package will likely require Antetokounmpo to sign a long-term contract extension. Only one guaranteed season left on Giannis’ deal makes it hard for franchises to risk trading all their best assets to potentially lose him without an extension.

What Miami Heat Can Trade For Giannis

The Heat have put themselves in a decent spot to trade for Antetokounmpo or another major superstar this offseason. Names like Tyler Herro or Andrew Wiggins would make up the salary and give Milwaukee a player to help now, since they don’t their own draft picks in multiple upcoming offseasons.

Miami has younger talents, like Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez, who can tempt the Bucks into investing in players with upside to do more in a bigger role. One established player, multiple younger players, and many draft picks should be enough to land Giannis.

Many pundits believe that Antetokounmpo would easily re-sign with the Heat due to liking the living situation and believing in the franchise. Miami has eliminated Giannis and Milwaukee from a lower seed multiple times in recent memory. Antetokounmpo has respect for the Heat and would love to live in Miami as his new home.