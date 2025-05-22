Miami Heat Given Reality Check on Giannis Trade Front

Adding a superstar talent to the Miami Heat‘s roster is undoubtedly Pat Riley’s primary goal this summer. Erik Spoelstra’s roster clearly needs an influx of fresh talent.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they lack the trade assets to be a legitimate threat in any potential bidding war. Sure, Miami could create an enticing trade package, but the incoming star would be walking into a barren wasteland, devoid of any supporting talent.

It’s for that reason that Bill Simmons doesn’t view the Heat as a genuine contender to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

If Giannis does request a trade out of the Milwaukee Bucks, he would likely have a robust market. As such, Miami would need to package most of their talent in order to compete with other teams around the league. Therefore, Simmons is right, the All-Star forward would be facing the same issues in a new situation. The move would be counter-productive for Giannis.

DeMarcus Cousins Trusts Heat to Make it Work

During a May 20 episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins cited the Heat as the ideal landing spot for Giannis. Clearly, Cousins has faith in Riley’s ability to compile a high-level roster to support Giannis on South Beach.

“I think Giannis and the Bucks have ran their course,” Cousins said. “I think he’s given them everything he can. And I think it’s time for him to start thinking about himself in this situation. It’s time for him to be selfish with his career. I would love to see Giannis in Miami. Honestly, I think that would be a perfect move…It would definitely help Miami with them struggling to get a superstar after how the breakup went with Jimmy Butler. It makes sense. He’s already said he wants to play in a tax-free state. It makes sense.”

Giannis would undoubtedly ensure Miami is a competitive unit. If he was paired with Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo, the Heat would only need one more high-level contributor to position them near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Heat Lack Tradable Pieces

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Heat would struggle to find a viable trade package for Giannis, both in terms of talent and draft picks.

“Don’t take any of the cheese when you’re hearing Heat, Lakers, Knicks, you know, the supposed blue bloods of the NBA,” McMenamin said when speaking on the “Rich Eisen Show”. “I just don’t see them-they don’t have the capital. They don’t have the room. They don’t have the pieces. None of those three.”

As such, Miami may be better served looking elsewhere to improve its roster. It could have more success pursuing Kevin Durant or potentially changing course and pursuing someone like Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics.

Whatever Miami decides to do, the roster should look significantly different next season.