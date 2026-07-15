Miami Heat Receive Good News on LeBron James from Top ESPN Insider

Fifteen days ago, the Miami Heat learned LeBron James was no longer going to be a Los Angeles Laker. Immediately, the Heat perhaps began positioning to be in the mix to recruit and sign the NBA’s all time leading scorer.

Fifteen days later, the Heat have yet to learn which team James will choose to play for next season, but Miami believes it may be at the very top of the list of franchises James is mulling.

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a seismic trade last month, the Heat signaled its intent to immediately compete for an NBA championship. Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old two-time league MVP, will give the Heat a major boost in the standings, but landing James alongside him might elevate Miami from an East contender to a threat to snag the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Miami Heat Given Vote of Confidence from Top NBA Insider as LeBron James’ Decision Nears

Has the Heat won the James sweepstakes? No. But maybe it will soon. According to ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin, who has followed James’ career about as closely as one can, the Heat is among a very shortlist of teams seriously in play to land James.

“I would say, from speaking to people close to LeBron, speaking to people around the league, Miami remains a realistic possibility of where he’s gonna choose (to play),” McMenamin said on the “Rich Eisen Show.”

The Heat has commonly come up among the few teams that are being considered by James. After spending his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James chose the Heat as a free agent in 2010 and went on to win two league MVP awards, two championships and two Finals MVP before announcing his decision to return to Cleveland in 2014.

Considering how James’ time ended in Miami — a loss to the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals — some believe James has motivation to rewrite that ending and try another stint with the Heat, an organization he continues to honor.

While Miami’s Position is Strong, McMenamin Cautions to Watch Out for Another Contender

Only James knows what teams are in contention for his services, but McMenamin told Eisen that while the Heat, Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers were the franchises mentioned by NBA insider Shams Charania as the top three landing spots for James, the Golden State Warriors must receive recognition.

“I would include Golden State in that list just based on conversations with people in Golden State who don’t believe they are out of (the James sweepstakes) at this time.”

Many believe James would prefer returning to the Eastern Conference, where he played the first 15 seasons of his career, over remaining in the West partly because Miami and Cleveland are two teams James is believed to be considering the most.

Both the Heat and Cavs offer James familiarity and somewhere he has experienced tremendous success. If it is about a storybook ending, both franchises can assist in making that a reality.

But if James has other ideas in mind, he may choose a team many weren’t expecting.