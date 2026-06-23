Miami Heat Receive Major Insider Hint on Kawhi Leonard After Giannis Trade

The Miami Heat may have pulled off a scoring achievement in the dark hours of Monday night, but the job is far from over.

The Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in one of the largest blockbuster trades in NBA history. Miami sent off a massive package containing multiple developing young players and draft capital.

While landing Antetokounmpo significantly boosts Miami’s ceiling in the Eastern Conference, the general belief is that the franchise has to make another splash to transform the Heat from a hopeful contender to a legitimate one.

Could the Heat look toward the Western Conference to execute its second splashy blockbuster this offseason?

Will the Miami Heat Land a Former Finals MVP?

One player who has been speculated to be a major trade for the Heat is Kawhi Leonard. NBA insider Brandin Robinson fueled the Leonard-to-South Beach watch after writing on X that Leonard “wants” to play for the Heat.

Robinson replied to an X post aggregating a report from The Athletic’s Zach Harper, who revealed Leonard has no desire to play for the Detroit Pistons.

Leonard, the soon-to-be 35-year-old, remains one of the NBA’s elite players after a pleasantly surprising 2025-26 season, where he averaged a career-high 27.6 points per game and shot over 50% from the field for the sixth time in his 15-year career.

Leonard’s name has been a focal point in trade speculation for several seasons, especially as the Clippers kept enduring mediocre season after another. There remains some skepticism about Leonard landing on a new team because Los Angeles hasn’t demonstrated a desire to move the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

If the Clippers make Leonard available in trade talks, the belief is that the seven-time All-Star will draw multiple suitors, and the Heat might be among them.

Does Miami Need to Figure Out a Way to Land Clippers Star?

The Heat’s mission to land Antetokounmpo is complete. Now what?

Miami has the two-time NBA MVP, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins to build around — but not a ton after that. Norman Powell, the Heat’s lone All-Star last season, is reportedly expected to find a new home due to financial complications the Heat is faced with after acquiring Antetokounmpo.

Having Leonard versus not having him is a simple answer: the Heat would take another All-Star to pair with Antetokounmpo if it can get one.

Leonard would represent a clean fit alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo as a go-to wing scorer and closer, though Leonard would not solve the Heat’s table-setting needs.

Leonard and Antetokounmpo would be the driving force, Adebayo would man the front court … but who would create shots? That’s where point guard play is crucial.

Miami is expected to canvas the market for a playmaker. Speculation has linked the franchise to expected available targets like Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton.

If the Heat gets its hands on a bonafide backcourt star, then the rest of the East might just have a problem.