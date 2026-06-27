Miami Heat Receive Strong Insider Message on Ja Morant After Giannis Trade

The Miami Heat has emerged as a potential force in the Eastern Conference after executing a landmark trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After a multi-month long saga, with the Heat battling the Boston Celtics as the two teams most equipped to land Antetokounmpo, Miami won the trade sweepstakes and now looks to capitalize by building out the roster around its new franchise cornerstone.

One name that has come up repeatedly in relation to the Heat’s potential next move is Ja Morant. With Miami’s glaring backcourt needs, Morant, a two-time All-Star, might make sense as Miami’s starting point guard next season.

Miami Heat Given Hard-to-Ignore Message on Ja Morant

Should the Heat take a chance on Morant? NBA insider Kevin O’Conner thinks the fit is certainly there.

“The team that makes the most sense for Ja is Miami,” O’Conner wrote in an X post. “They have organizational stability and a clear need for shot creation after trading away so many ball handlers in the Giannis deal. Morant is worth the swing and could be a dynamic fit with Giannis.”

When healthy, Morant has looked like the blossoming superstar he was earlier in his career, especially when he was busy leading the Memphis Grizzlies into an intense postseason battle against the eventual NBA champion, the Golden State Warriors.

Although O’Conner sees Morant as a strong fit on the new-look Heat roster, acquiring the 26-year-old former All-Star via trade may do more harm than good.

“One big problem: The Heat don’t have salaries that work financially for Ja (unless they give up Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic, which would be dumb for Miami),” O’Conner wrote. “If the Heat even want Morant, the odds are they’re hoping for a buyout.”

Could Miami Be Waiting for a Morant Buyout?

If Morant isn’t traded, there’s a chance the Grizzlies buy out his hefty contract.

According to multiple reports, despite the Grizzlies aggressively shopping Morant, no team has shown interest in the former lottery pick. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Memphis is “struggling immensely” to find a trade partner for Morant.

Unless that changes, the Grizzlies would be left with two options: attempt to restore their relationship with Morant and retain him, or simply buy out his contract, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

That’s where Miami would make a ton of sense for Morant.

“Maybe the buyout scenario is exactly where we are headed,” O’Conner wrote. “But given the flashes Morant showed the last time he was on the court, he could end up a steal.

With the Heat badly needing a star ball-handler after sending Tyler Herro as a part of the Antetokounmpo trade, it would almost be silly for Miami to not at least experiment one season with Morant.

A trio of Morant, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would deliver Miami one of the most talent-rich starting lineups in the NBA.

Morant won’t turn 27 until August; he probably isn’t even in his prime yet. As the former face of a franchise that went from a bottom-feeder to a contender in the West, Morant has shown too much in the NBA to not be given a fresh start elsewhere.