Miami Heat Get Major Insider Message on LeBron James After Latest Report

LeBron James has yet to make a free agency decision, which means the teams waiting for his services can still hope.

Among the hopefuls is the Miami Heat. Is a James-Heat reunion on the horizon? Speculation has intensified after James’ agent, Rich Paul, included the Heat in his now-famous whiteboard of potential suitors for the NBA’s all time leading scorer. According to Paul, it may be a while before James settles on his next team. For the rest of us who are watching and waiting, all that means is plenty more days of talking, debating and speculating.

Miami Heat Remain Firm Among LeBron James Suitors

The Heat believes its chances of landing James are certainly higher than slim or none. From the reunion factor to James’ familiarity with Miami — where he won the first two NBA championships of his career — to the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, there is reason to believe James might prefer the Heat.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Heat slot in with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors as the top landing spots for James this offseason.

“And then the Miami Heat, I think, are right behind them as that third team,” Siegel reported on the “Clutch Scoops” podcast. “Pat Riley will reach out again and they’ll see if there’s some kind of reconciliation that can happen here because Eric Spolstra still has a good relationship with LeBron. They had a strong bond at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and Eric Spolstra worked specifically with LeBron there in practices and before games. So, I think that that relationship is still very strong.”

For a while, many felt James returning to Miami, similar to how he came back to Cleveland in 2014, was off the table because of the perceived broken relationship between James and the Heat organization.

From all recent indications, if James and the Heat shared a fractured relationship in the past, that is no longer the case. And that in itself might go a long way in convincing James to give Miami a second try.

Miami’s Blockbuster Move Could Make LeBron Think Hard About a Reunion

As currently constructed, the Heat is no slouch. Certainly not after acquiring Antetokounmpo last month in one of the biggest trades in NBA history.

Siegel believes a move like that could do wonders in boosting the Heat’s chances to sign James as a free agent.

“We saw what they’ve done to kind of impress LeBron in free agency where they went out and traded for Giannis,” Siegel said, “and now you could have another Big Three where you have LeBron, Giannis, and Bam Adebayo.”

The Heat may not be prepared to stop at James if acquired. Even with a star-studded trio of Antetokounmpo, James and Adebayo, the Heat would likely express interest in collecting some veteran starpower to fill out the roster.

Miami has already been linked to Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton, James’ L.A. teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.

For now, the Heat is waiting for James to make a decision.