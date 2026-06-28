Miami Heat Proposed to Land Ja Morant for 2 Key Players in Blockbuster Deal

The Miami Heat’s offseason plans may not end with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite the two-time MVP being the major trade focus, the front office will turn attention to surrounding him and Bam Adebayo with good pieces.

The Heat could line up for another ambitious acquisition in the form of Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant.

According to Fansided’s Michael Saenz, the Heat could acquire the dynamic point guard by sending out Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins, along with additional assets, to Memphis.

“The Heat had at least some interest in Morant ahead of the trade deadline,” Saenz wrote. “As you’d expect, that interest was reciprocated by Morant. However, Miami’s level of interest never got to the point where the two sides had real dialogue.”

With Antetokounmpo now positioned in South Beach, a competitive environment might be what Morant needs to bring back his All-Star level performances. The Grizzlies are reportedly open to listening to offers for the guard.

Would Ja Morant Be a Good Deal for the Miami Heat?

Morant, 26, is on a five-year, $197 million deal that could strain Miami’s flexibility, especially with commitments to Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

The moving pieces, Wiggins and Mitchell, provide adequate salary matching, but the long-term fit will be complicated. Wiggins, in particular, is entering his player option year, and moving his deal will clear some space. However, Morant will be joining on a long-term basis.

The Grizzlies will be looking to move on from his salary to aid flexibility, which has opened doors for a trade. However, to take up his massive deal at this stage will not be too welcomed by many possible trade destinations for him.

The Heat may be forced to agree to a reduced deal to bring Morant, given his reported reduced trade value. Giving up Wiggins and Mitchell will further thin their roster, but the franchise can take solace in having a strong core.

Overlooking Morant’s Downsides

Morant remains one of the most explosive guards in the league and a good scoring one as well. Alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, he will provide a formidable backcourt production for the Heat.

However, any move for Morant will have to come with a lot of questions. His durability has been a persistent issue in recent years, and 79 games over the last three seasons isn’t nearly good enough for a star in his prime.

The off-court issues are also there, which can destroy a team’s rhythm. However, Miami could offer a good reset for him, and a championship-contending environment could get him fully focused.

“Morant, in many ways, would be a worthwhile gamble for the Heat to make,” Saenz added. “He carries the elite talent, he has a proven track record, and he’s a player whose trade value is close to an all-time low. It wouldn’t cost the Heat much to take a flier on Morant. Of course, the true risk is the fact that he’s had a couple of down seasons, the durability issues, and his bloated contract.”

The Heat are no strangers to acquiring a volatile star. They got Jimmy Butler and turned him into a top star.