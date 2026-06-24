Miami Heat Receive Update on Ja Morant Trade After Major Insider Report

What will be the Miami Heat’s next move after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a landmark blockbuster trade?

Antetokounmpo, 31, immeasurably improves the Heat’s chances of competing for the Eastern Conference crown, but the two-time NBA MVP will need some help.

The Heat’s new foundation revolves around Antetokounmpo and 29-year-old star big man Bam Adebayo. While Antetokounmpo and Adebayo could make the Heat among the top defensive teams in the NBA, it is fair to question how both stars will gel offensively and what approach Miami will take to surround its stars with more perimeter shooting.

Will Miami Heat Chase Ja Morant After New Development?

With 3-point shooting being a premium all 30 teams cannot afford not to invest in, Miami will look to add elite perimeter jumpshooters. So, where does that leave the Ja Morant to Miami speculation?

The Heat’s need for some backcourt star power has slowly but surely connected the franchise to Ja Morant, the disgruntled Memphis Grizzlies star who continues to generate trade speculation. According to ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, the market for Morant has further deteriorated, with teams expressing to the Grizzlies that they would only consider acquiring the 26-year-old star if draft picks were attached to a deal.

Morant, a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection, has gradually watched his lofty status around the league wane over the last few seasons.

Off-court troubles and recurring injuries ultimately led Morant and the Grizzlies into a tense relationship. Memphis’ efforts to move Morant date back to the trade deadline in February, where Morant’s slim trade value was discovered.

The Grizzlies attempted to move Morant but weren’t ever able to enter serious negotiations with any team. It is believed Morant and the Grizzlies are close to a split after seven seasons.

Should Miami Attempt to Capitalize While Morant’s Value is Limited?

There is no evidence that Miami is exploring a Morant trade, but if the two-time All-Star’s trade value stays marginal, it would be reasonable for the Heat to at least look into acquiring Morant.

With Antetokounmpo now installed as the face of the franchise, the Heat’s priority is to surround the 10-time All-Star with pieces that can elevate the franchise into contender status.

After losing Tyler Herro in the Antetokounmpo trade, the Heat has a glaring hole in its backcourt. That’s where Morant could theoretically step in and find his role in a starting lineup that will be rooted in frontcourt play.

What Morant wouldn’t fix is Miami’s shooting problem. When healthy, Morant is an elite playmaker and attacker of the basket — but he has shot just 31% from the 3-point line over his seven seasons. Last season, Morant hit rock bottom, shooting just 23.5% from beyond the arc.

Morant’s lackluster shooting combined with recent career turmoil explains why teams are turned off to considering a trade, but Morant is still a proven star and only just entering his prime.

That alone could — and maybe should — encourage some general manager to take a chance on him.