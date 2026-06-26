Miami Heat Proposed to Trade 2 Key Stars for Kawhi Leonard in Major Deal

The Miami Heat will most likely not call it a day after the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster acquisition. The front office could explore opportunities that could open up to add quality to the roster.

Despite lacking some flexibility due to the Antetokounmpo trade, the Heat can still position themselves to land some upgrades or an upgrade. One intriguing possibility involves Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

According to ESPN analyst Andre Snellings, there is a possible trade that would send Leonard to South Beach for some returns to the Clippers.

In the proposed trade, the Heat would send Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, and a 2032 unprotected first-round pick to the Clippers for Leonard and guard Kris Dunn, moving to Miami.

Since Herro was included in the recent Antetokounmpo trade after this proposal was made, he will be substituted by Nikola Jovic.

This is another aggressive approach by the Heat, fresh after pulling off the trade for the Greek superstar. But if any franchise can do it, it is certainly Pat Riley’s Heat.

How the Miami Heat Could Pull Off a Kawhi Leonard Trade

On a pure salary basis, Wiggins and Jovic’s deal will closely match Leonard’s incoming salary. Wiggins, in particular, is one of the significant earners in Miami, sitting on a mid-high level deal.

Leonard, 34, will earn $50.3 million in 2026-27, and that will be his final guaranteed season under his contract. He is extension eligible this summer, but that seems less likely to happen as the Clippers aim to relieve their cap of his salary.

The Clippers will have to trade this offseason or risk losing Leonard as a free agent next summer. Getting Wiggins for wing experience, Jovic for youth, and two unprotected first-round picks gives the Clippers a long-term upside as they pivot younger.

The Heat will be thinning the roster further, seeing how they already lost four players in the Antetokounmpo trade. Moving Wiggins as well as Jovic will take a toll, but the franchise is willing to take that risk for a win-now window.

The Heat are also not only getting Leonard but Gunn as well. The veteran guard played all 82 games for the Clippers this year and will be a solid depth piece.

Miami’s Potential Big Three

Leonard will turn 35 later this month and will add veteran presence to the Heat already star-studded roster. With Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo anchoring the frontcourt, he will be the focal point in the backcourt.

Leonard is one of the elite two-way stars in the league, meaning that the Heat can consider themselves defensively solid with him as well as their two current stars in the frontcourt.

“Leonard is a two-way superstar whose style of play fits into the culture of the Heat,” Snellings wrote.

This group would immediately be a contender, which is what the Heat aim to become with their trade ambitions.

Leonard’s injury record is not a smooth one; he did somehow play at least 65 games in two of his last three seasons, but a 37-game season last year is sandwiched there. It is not a consistent rap sheet availability-wise, but the Heat can bank on his peak veteran form.

Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points this year on a 50.5% shooting from the field. That kind of consistent scoring at his age indicates that he can still contribute to a contention-worthy roster.

Reports indicate that Leonard will decide against signing an extension this offseason to search for other opportunities. This makes it vital for the Clipper to be open to trade.