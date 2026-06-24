Miami Heat Get Kawhi Leonard Report After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Miami Heat is the hottest talk of basketball after landing Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a groundbreaking blockbuster trade.

Antetokounmpo’s arrival brings a wave of new questions for Miami, starting with how the franchise will look to build out its roster around its two-time NBA MVP.

One of the players heavily speculated to be on the Heat’s radar is Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who is entering the final year of a three year contract.

Could Miami pursue Leonard if the seven-time All-Star becomes available for trade this summer?

Miami Heat Learn Kawhi Leonard Update After Insider’s Report

There appears to be some growing momentum toward Leonard’s potential exit from Los Angeles. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, if Leonard and the Clippers fail to agree to a contract extension, the door could swing wide open for another blockbuster involving a marquee player.

“If an extension is not worked out, then I expect the Clippers look to move Kawhi,” Haynes said in an appearance on NBATV. “I don’t expect that he will stay and play on an expiring deal.” (h/t ClutchPoints)

Leonard, the soon-to-be 35-year-old, has been the subject of trade rumors for multiple years, especially as it became apparent the Leonard era in L.A. fell well short of mighty expectations.

Despite his age and rich injury history, Leonard remains a force entering his 16th NBA season. He is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 27.6 points per game while shooting above 50% from the field for the sixth time in his career.

For the Heat, landing Leonard will be challenging even if the Clippers become open to hearing trade offers for the 34-year-old star. But there would be a real opportunity for Miami to surround Antetokounmpo, the face of the franchise, with one of the top players in basketball.

Miami’s Chances for Clippers Star Remain as Negotiations Yet to Begin in L.A.

It is still early in the offseason, but movement around the NBA has certainly begun, most notably with Miami’s acquisition of Antetokounmpo in what will go down as one the largest blockbusters in NBA history.

Meanwhile, Leonard and the Clippers have yet to enter negotiations over a potential context extension.

“This was months ago I was told that, after the season at some point, the two sides — Kawhi and the Clippers — will get together at some point and start trying to hash out some extension terms,” Haynes reported. “I was just recently told those conversations have not happened yet.”

The offseason is still young; perhaps the Clippers envision having discussions with Leonard later in the offseason. But it’s worth wondering if there is anything keeping both parties from establishing some movement in contract talks, especially considering how stars of Leonard’s caliber often hasten to secure an extension before entering the final year of their deal.

“Star players do not like to go play on an expiring contract,” Haynes said. They wanna get an extension done, they wanna have security.”

Leonard is coming off arguably the best season since his winning the championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. There is no doubt Leonard will garner plenty of interested suitors if his seven-year run in Los Angeles points to an end.