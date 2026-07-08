Miami Heat Proposed to Land Kevin Durant With Giannis in Blockbuster Trade

Owing to popular demand, the Miami Heat is focused on LeBron James as the next addition through free agency. Although the veteran superstar is keeping all options open, which makes Miami one of several destinations.

The Heat can potentially turn attention towards another veteran addition in Kevin Durant. This will follow up on the team’s recent acquisition of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Gray Deyo, the Heat will move for more additions as they lost a lot of pieces recently, from Tyler Herro down to Norman Powell.

“With all that, the Heat, who made a clear move to contend, need either more depth or star power,” Deyo wrote. “The one move that made sense for the Heat getting another star was former Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant due to his low asking price. The asking price that is tied to Durant is likely much higher. With the Heat unloading almost all of their valuable trade assets in the deal for Antetokounmpo becomes almost impossible.”

Durant, 37, still brings elite scoring and length to the roster. However, with his hefty contract and other factors in mind, a move to South Beach will be complex.

How Kevin Durant Could End Up With the Miami Heat

The Houston Rockets are reportedly open to listening to offers for Durant. They are not shopping him but would entertain a deal to take off his deal and look to move forward.

A trade is the only realistic path, but not an easy path with the Heat. Houston would demand significant value in return for Durant. Value, which Miami currently lacks as its asset pool is depleted following the Antetokounmpo trade.

The Heat sent out Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 pick in 2026, future first-rounders in 2031 and 2033 and a 2030 pick swap to the Milwaukee Bucks for the two-time MVP.

They allowed Powell to walk in free agency and now have limited assets and pieces to trade. Andrew Wiggins exercised his option and extended in a favorable deal. He could be a chip as well as the newly acquired Bobby Portis or Nikola Jovic. Though without reasonable picks, it would likely fall short of what Houston seeks.

Durant’s age doesn’t warrant a haul like Antetokounmpo, but the Heat will still have to commit at least a future first. They will essentially exhaust all future flexibility in one offseason window. The positive is that they can boast of a serious championship-caliber roster with Durant, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Durant’s Fit Alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo

Durant will be a short-term addition given his age. To pull off a James kind of longevity and play more than two seasons requires maximum effort. He did show effort by playing 78 games in the regular season in 2025-26.

The Heat can utilize one or two seasons of Durant’s veteran presence and push for a championship. He is a former Finals MVP and one of the elite scorers in NBA history, even though he has moved past his prime years.

Durant would give Miami one of the tallest, most versatile frontcourts in the league. He also brings shooting, which would complement Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Even more ambitious is the fact that the Heat can also get James as well as Durant. James isn’t moving for money and could join to give the Heat a veteran-heavy roster but a serious title-contending one.