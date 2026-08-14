Miami Heat Proposed to Land Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Trade to Form New Big 3

The Miami Heat own the 11th-shortest odds to win the NBA championship entering the 2026-27 season, and that’s even after adding two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It’s clear that the Heat need more offensive firepower to surround Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, neither of whom are elite shooters or clutch scorers. Doing so won’t be easy for the Heat given their current salary cap situation. One intriguing Miami Heat trade idea would help the team form a new Big 3 of Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Kevin Durant, but it would require the assistance of two other teams.

Miami Heat Trade Idea Lands Kevin Durant

Heat would receive: Kevin Durant, Kevin Porter Jr.

Rockets would receive: Myles Turner, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, 2027 first-round pick lottery protected (via MIA)

Bucks would receive: Daniel Gafford, Fred VanVleet

Mavericks would receive: Reed Sheppard

Why the Heat Do It

The losses of Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell would hurt. Wiggins was projected to be the starting small forward, while Mitchell was expected to build on his career year and further establish himself as the starting point guard. Durant would be able to replicate their offensive production all by himself and then some.

Kevin Porter, who averaged a career-high 7.4 assists last season, can slide into the role of starting point guard, even though most of the ball-handling duties will be undertaken by Durant and Antetokounmpo. The Heat are the perfect franchise for Porter to thrive in, given that his career has been marred by disciplinary issues on the off the court. The talented guard will also have proven vets to lean on and just play his game.

Why the Rockets Do It

Houston’s playoff series loss to the Lakers made one thing undeniable: Durant and the Rockets are not on the same page. Between allegations of Durant using a burner account to bash his teammates and reports of team friction, the fit has been rocky at best. Moving to a veteran-led team like the Heat could be the ideal fix, allowing Durant to play his role without the added burden of being the team’s vocal leader.

The Rockets would benefit from the additions of Wiggins and Mitchell, two hard-nosed defensive-minded players who’ll fit into Ime Udoka’s system. As part of the deal, they’d also land a nice backup big in Myles Turner, who can also play next to Alperen Sengun due to his ability to space the floor. They’d also nab a future first-round pick.

Why the Bucks, Mavericks Do It

The Bucks paid an astronomical price to land Turner from the Pacers, as they waived and stretched Damian Lillard’s contract to create cap room. The experiment failed miserably and it may be time to move from Turner. Daniel Gafford’s budget-friendly deal would be a nice addition, while VanVleet would bring veteran leadership.

The Mavericks would love to get their hands on Reed Sheppard, who despite his defensive shortcomings, projects to be an elite sharpshooter for years to come. At 22, he also fits nicely into the timeline of the young Mavs led by Cooper Flagg.