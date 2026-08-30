Miami Heat Lose Intriguing 6-Foot-7 Forward in Unprecedented Move

The Miami Heat are accustomed to losing free agents to rival NBA teams. Losing one to a college basketball program is something entirely new.

Keyshawn Hall was close to accepting an Exhibit 10 contract with Miami and joining the Heat for training camp before a more lucrative name, image and likeness offer persuaded him to return to college and play for St. John’s, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Winderman described it as the first time in franchise history that the Heat lost a prospective player to a college program.

The unusual reversal illustrates how dramatically NIL money and evolving NCAA eligibility rules have changed the basketball marketplace. A fringe NBA prospect once faced a relatively straightforward choice between beginning a professional career and remaining in school. Now, a proven college player can potentially earn more by staying on campus than by entering the G League.

Hall, who spent last season at Auburn, was positioned to compete for a place in Miami’s developmental pipeline. His proposed Exhibit 10 agreement could have been converted into a two-way contract before the regular season.

If the Heat had waived him and he subsequently reported to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their G League affiliate, Hall could have received a bonus worth as much as $91,000 after remaining with the team for the required period.

St. John’s apparently offered a better financial opportunity—and a larger immediate role.

Keyshawn Hall Chooses Fifth School in Five Years

Hall’s move to St. John’s will make the Red Storm his fifth college program in five seasons.

The 6-foot-7 forward began his career at UNLV before playing for George Mason, UCF and Auburn. His most productive individual season came at UCF, where he averaged 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% from the field.

Hall’s size, strength and scoring versatility made him an intriguing summer target for Miami. He can punish smaller defenders inside, draw fouls and handle the ball well enough to attack slower frontcourt players from the perimeter.

His defensive position and outside shooting remain questions, but those are precisely the kinds of imperfections the Heat have historically attempted to address through conditioning, repetition and G League development.

At St. John’s, Hall should receive more minutes and offensive responsibility than Miami could have promised during training camp. He will also join a prominent Big East program whose national exposure could improve his NBA stock.

The decision, however, carries an eligibility complication.

According to Winderman, Hall could still sign with the Heat—or any other NBA team—if the NCAA rejects his attempt to play another college season. Until the NCAA clears him, Miami’s loss is not necessarily permanent.

What Hall’s Decision Means for the Heat

Hall was never guaranteed a place on Miami’s regular-season roster. Exhibit 10 contracts are primarily designed to create training-camp competition and steer prospects toward an organization’s G League affiliate.

Still, losing him removes one developmental option before camp begins.

Miami has built much of its player-development reputation by finding value beyond the first round of the NBA draft. Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin and others turned modest professional openings into meaningful roles.

Hall represented another swing at that model: a productive, physically mature college scorer with enough versatility to warrant a longer evaluation.

Instead, Miami became part of a new recruiting battle that will increasingly affect NBA teams searching for inexpensive talent. Exhibit 10 bonuses and G League opportunities must now compete with NIL packages from major college programs.

Hall chose the guaranteed attention and greater earning power available at St. John’s. For the first time, the Heat discovered that their developmental program is no longer competing only against the NBA.