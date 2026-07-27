Miami Heat Hit With Klay Thompson Setback as Mavericks Stand Firm on Trade Plans

The Miami Heat remain interested in adding veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson, but a reunion with the four-time NBA champion is not imminent. Dallas Mavericks officials continue to favor exploring the trade market instead of negotiating a contract buyout, leaving Miami and other interested teams waiting to see whether Thompson eventually becomes available in free agency.

Thompson has one season remaining on the three-year contract he signed with Dallas in 2024 and is set to earn $17.5 million in 2026-27. While Miami continues to monitor the situation, the Heat are also evaluating other veteran options, including DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal, as they look to complete their roster before the start of the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks prefer trading Klay Thompson over buyout

The Mavericks have not changed their position on Thompson despite continued interest around the league.

In his latest edition of The Stein Line, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote, “Miami and other teams are certainly hoping Thompson becomes a free agent by securing a buyout from Dallas, but the Mavericks — to this point — have indicated that they prefer to trade the four-time champion sharpshooter if possible.”

According to Stein, Dallas continues to view a trade as the preferred outcome rather than allowing Thompson to enter free agency through a buyout.

The 36-year-old has one year remaining on his contract, making his expiring salary a potential asset in future trade discussions.

Dallas also faces a roster decision.

Stein noted that the Mavericks currently have 16 players on standard NBA contracts, one above the regular-season limit of 15. Despite that roster crunch, veteran center Dwight Powell remains in discussions with the organization about staying with the franchise.

Another update came from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, who wrote that Thompson “has not approached” the Mavericks regarding a potential buyout.

Siegel added that Dallas has little incentive to negotiate a buyout because the organization believes it can still receive value in a trade, particularly since Thompson would likely need to surrender a significant portion of his remaining salary to make a buyout agreement financially feasible.

At this stage, no indication has emerged that Dallas is preparing to change its approach.

Miami Heat continue monitoring Klay Thompson while evaluating veteran alternatives

Miami’s interest in Thompson remains centered on the possibility that he could become a free agent later this offseason.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Heat “covets” Thompson, while adding that it remains “questionable” whether Miami would instead use its available exception on players such as DeMar DeRozan or Bradley Beal.

The Heat are searching for additional perimeter scoring and shooting to complement a roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Bobby Portis.

According to the provided information, Miami also has multiple roster spots available and remains in the market for another big man before training camp.

While Thompson remains the preferred target, the Heat have continued tracking other experienced veterans.

DeRozan entered free agency after being waived by the Sacramento Kings earlier this offseason. Beal also became available after declining his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, Miami has not shifted away from its interest in Thompson.

Jackson also wrote, “Miami’s continued interest in Thompson could be based on optimism that he will become available, but that’s unclear.”

Last season with Dallas, Thompson averaged 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% from three-point range. The veteran spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four championships, before joining the Mavericks in 2024.

For now, Miami’s plans remain tied to Dallas’ next move. Unless the Mavericks reconsider their trade-first strategy or a deal materializes elsewhere, the Heat will continue to monitor Thompson’s situation while keeping alternative free-agent options in mind ahead of the 2026-27 season.