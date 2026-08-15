Report: Miami Heat Make Major Decision on Klay Thompson Trade After Beal Deal

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, a major name who had been connected to the Miami Heat for weeks, is now off the table. Beal, 33, agreed to return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year contract.

But losing Beal to the Clippers hasn’t changed the Heat’s mind on Klay Thompson. The Heat will continue to wait. Miami has decided against trading for Thompson mainly because a deal would require moving 23-year-old forward Nikola Jovic, a player the Heat desire to retain.

“Even though the Heat could get creative with a trade offer revolving around 23-year-old forward Nikola Jovic, this doesn’t appear to be a scenario Miami wants to see play out,” reported NBA insider Brett Siegel. “Jovic is a young talent the Heat have coveted since drafting him 27th overall in 2022, and he is one of the team’s only youthful options after trading Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis for Giannis.”

Miami Heat Dug in on Decision Despite Clear Path to Klay Thompson

If the Heat was to put Jovic on the table in a trade for Thompson, the Dallas Mavericks would likely gladly accept the offer. But according to Siegel, after the Heat initially weighed potentially trading the young Serbian star, the franchise has decided Jovic is off limits.

“Despite the Heat internally discussing the idea of trading Jovic earlier this offseason after acquiring Antetokounmpo, specifically as they continued to map out their pursuit of LeBron James in free agency, the team ultimately decided against such a move,” Siegel wrote for ClutchPoints.

Thompson, 36, has become the Heat’s top offseason priority in wake of LeBron James choosing the rival Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. But Thompson still has one year remaining on his contract with the Mavs, who are unwilling to buyout the remaining salary on Thompson’s contract.

“However, league sources say Thompson has not yet approached the team about a potential buyout, and the Mavericks are focused on finding a trade for the veteran sharpshooter,” Siegel reported. “The Mavericks do not hold interest in buying Thompson out and want to utilize his expiring contract to add something of value, whether it be second-round draft assets or something else.”

Miami Waiting for Klay to Shake Free

The Heat has three standard roster spots open and hopes Thompson will fill one. Despite the Mavs strongly disinterested in letting Thompson walk this offseason, Miami is not budging. The team will continue to wait.

“It appears that the Heat will remain patient in filling out the rest of its roster to give Thompson time to possibly shake free through a buyout agreement,” Heat reporter Anthony Chiang wrote for the Miami Herald.

Despite all signs pointing to Thompson starting the upcoming 2026-27 season in Dallas, Heat insider Ethan Skolnick believes Thompson will ultimately land in Miami this summer.

“I believe that the Heat will end up with Klay Thompson and I don’t believe they will have to trade anything for him. And I know right now they’re not inclined to trade anything for him.”

Meanwhile, the Heat has also been strongly linked to free agent star DeMar DeRozan. But it appears the team is focused on landing Thompson to add elite shooting around the newly-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo.