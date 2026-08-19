Report: ‘Good Possibility’ Miami Heat Land 2x All-NBA Guard Next to Giannis

The Miami Heat’s interest in Klay Thompson remains strong, but the 36-year-old guard is still under contract with the Dallas Mavericks for one more season.

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, it appears likely Thompson will reach a buyout agreement with the Mavs this offseason.

“We’ve reported for weeks here that the Heat plans to try to sign Thompson if the Mavericks buy him out, which is a good possibility,” Jackson reported. “And Five Reason Network’s Ethan Skolnick reported this week that Thompson wants to play for the Heat. The Mavericks have 16 players with guaranteed contracts and are expected to discuss a buyout with Thompson, who’s due $17.5 million next season, if they remain unable to trade him.”

Meanwhile, the Heat has maintained its stance. The team will not trade for Thompson despite its strong interest in landing the two-time All-NBA performer.

“The Heat would prefer to acquire him via a buyout than a trade,” Jackson reported. “Miami could pay Thompson $8 million of its midlevel exception to supplement whatever potential buyout he takes from Dallas.”

Thompson Would Give the Miami Heat a Sharpshooter Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Heat’s interest in Thompson stems from the team prioritizing perimeter shooting around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. But landing Thompson isn’t exactly imminent as the veteran guard hasn’t approached the Mavs to discuss a contract buyout.

“However, league sources say Thompson has not yet approached the team about a potential buyout, and the Mavericks are focused on finding a trade for the veteran sharpshooter,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported. “The Mavericks do not hold interest in buying Thompson out and want to utilize his expiring contract to add something of value, whether it be second-round draft assets or something else.”

Not only has Thompson not met with Mavs to discuss a buyout, but the franchise hasn’t shown any interest in dismissing the final year of Thompson’s deal.

“To this point, Dallas has not been looking to find a buyout agreement with Klay Thompson,” reported NBA insider Jake Fischer. “… The only thing is, the Mavericks have been very resistant, to my understanding, of actually moving forward and agreeing to a buyout with Klay Thompson. They believe this market that’s shaping up for him, the fact that there is some LA interest, the fact that there is Miami interest. There’s probably other places that have interest in Klay Thompson as well.”

Klay’s Ultimate Destination Appears to Be Miami

The Heat has firmly established itself as Thompson’s strongest suitor. With Thompson also returning the interest, Miami appears to have a willing partner on the other side of the equation.

“I believe Klay is gonna get bought out,” said Heat insider Ethan Skolnick. “He wants to play for the Miami Heat. So eventually that is going to happen.”

Skolnick believes Thompson will land with the Heat.

“I believe that the Heat will end up with Klay Thompson and I don’t believe they will have to trade anything for him. And I know right now they’re not inclined to trade anything for him.”

The Heat has three standard roster spots left to fill, with Thompson slated to take one of the three, according to Jackson.