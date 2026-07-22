Miami Heat Learn Why LeBron Changed His Mind on Announcing Decision

It seems that the Miami Heat and the rest of the NBA world was this close to finding out where LeBron James was going to land. Then something happened.

According to NBA insider Andy Baskin, James was preparing to reveal his decision before NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s comments agitated him.

“Here’s what I was told yesterday (by a reliable source). Last week, LeBron’s crew was probably ready to make an announcement. … (James and agent Rich Paul) were probably comfortable making an announcement as early as last week. And then, people were telling them what to do. ‘Irritated’ was the word I was told, irritated by the commissioner pushing them (to make a decision). So that their irritation got to the point, they were like, ‘You know what? We’ll decide when LeBron is gonna tell everyone where he’s going. So they decided to hold back.”

After James’ string of public appearance in New York last week, Silver stated that he would like James to make a decision sooner than later so that the league could put together the 2026-27 regular season schedule. Apparently, James and his representation didn’t take too kindly to that.

Baskin Says LeBron James and His Agent Are Reveling in the Uproar

It is true that James has wanted to take revealing a free agency decision into his own hands.

In 2010, he did it on live national television, which is now famously dubbed “The Decision.” In 2014, James announced his return to Cleveland via Sports Illustrated magazine. In 2018, the four-time league MVP revealed his move to the Los Angeles Lakers in a press release.

James likely wants complete control of how his free agency plays out from start to finish. Baskin says James and his agent are entertained by the nonstop speculation and impatience surrounding a decision.

“They’re now just sitting back, listening to sports talk in the cities that they believe he could be playing in … and just kind of laughing to see what kind of garbage is out there.”

At this point, some have concluded that James’ decision may take a while.

After his 23rd season ended, James said in an episode of his “Mind The Game” podcast that his free agency decision-making process could take him into August. If that’s the case, then we may quickly go from LeBron watch Day 22 to LeBron watch Day 32.

Heat Still Among Top Mentioned Teams to Land LeBron

Meanwhile, the Heat continued to be recognized as perhaps the top team on James’ list.

ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported last week that James has likely narrowed his list down to Eastern Conference teams, leaving the Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers as the only options.

Earlier today, media personality Adam Schefter revealed he received a text message from a credible source that James will return to the Heat.

“I can read you the exact text. … ‘I’m hearing Bron is coming to the Miami Heat. Just wanted to give you a heads up. You may want to check It out.’”

After the acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat likely registered much higher on James’ list than before. NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported early into James’ free agency that teams willing to make major moves and improve their championship outlook would naturally draw James’ attention and give themselves a better chance at landing him.

The Heat made almost inarguably the most groundbreaking move of the summer in landing Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, Heat president Pat Riley wants to land the plane with James in it.