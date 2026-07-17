Miami Heat Receive Major LeBron James Decision Update From Top Insider

Everyone has one question on their mind: When will LeBron James choose his next NBA team?

The answer: no one — probably other than James — really knows. We are closing in on the fourth week since James departed the Los Angeles Lakers. After an eight-year stint in Los Angeles, James is ready to move on, with many under the impression that basketball happiness and being able to compete at a high level are what the 41-year-old is seeking most in his next team.

The Miami Heat has squarely been in the mix for James, who spent four of his 23 seasons with the franchise. The Heat offers James an opportunity to come back to the team he shared plenty of success with. In Miami, James won titles, Finals MVP awards and league MVP awards. But does he truly have a second stint in South Beach on his mind?

Miami Heat Learn New Information on LeBron James’ Decision Timeline

Many fans were hoping this week would deliver James’ long-awaited decision. Despite making multiple public appearances this week, James has yet to reveal his next team. But according to ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin, we are inching very close to learning where James will head next to continue his decorated career.

“Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision,” McMenamin said on SportsCenter. “… Everyone is just hoping it comes as early as next week, possibly in the early part of next week.”

McMenamin also reported that while the teams reportedly in the race for James — the Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves — remain in play, signs point to James choosing an Eastern Conference team.

“I have not been told that any of those are eliminated,” McMenamin said, “but in the converastions I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes.”

It May Come Down to Miami and Cleveland

From the moment it was revealed James’ time in Los Angeles was over, heavy speculation linked the 22-time All-Star to the Heat and Cavs, two teams he has special history with.

If James is supposedly strongly considering the East and has a unique connection to Miami and Cleveland, what could be taking him this long to make a decision?

“He has all the information. He needs to make the final consultation with his family. … He knows every situation, and it will come down to his gut feel. And honestly, think about it, both (Miami and Cleveland), if we are gonna put them the frontrunners, he’s won championships there … and both teams have strong rosters.”

Understandably, there is a ton James must consider before settling on a decision. His family and other non-basketball factors will weigh in his decision, but James also is likely mulling which team would provide him with the cleanest on-court fit.

Might that be the Heat? James could slide in as the starting point guard and play off the newly-acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, similar to how James approached playing with Anthony Davis.

McMenamin says he believes James could reveal his decision this weekend or early next week. For the sake of the fans and all teams waiting for the saga to end, let’s hope it happens.