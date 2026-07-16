Miami Heat Receive LeBron Decision Timeline Update from Top ESPN Insider

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a seismic trade last month, the Miami Heat has spent much of the offseason lurking in the background of the LeBron James sweepstakes.

The Heat has generated plenty of buzz, perhaps more than any contender for James save for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Twelve years after James departed back to the franchise that drafted him, Miami feels it, too, deserves a reunion.

The NBA is left waiting for James to finally make a decision. But according to ESPN insider Dave McMenamin, fans might be waiting a few more days.

ESPN Insider Talks LeBron James Potential Decision Timing

Appearing on the “Rich Eisen Show,” McMenamin, who has long covered James almost as closely as anyone, said he has no inkling that James plans to announce his decision during his upcoming public appearances in New York later this week.

Instead, the longtime insider suggested the process could stretch well into August, which is a scenario James himself hinted at during an episode of his “Mind The Game” podcast.

“I’ve been given no indication that it’s going to happen this week,” McMenamin said. “… Generally when you get to August through early September, that’s the dead period for the NBA. If LeBron decides to drag it on into August… it’s not just my summer that he’s affecting or disrupting, it’s the people involved with these teams.”

James’ decision could influence the plans of several organizations that are still preserving roster spots and potential trade scenarios while waiting for the four-time MVP to make up his mind. Although James has made it clear he is open to a minimum contract, it takes more than just a few million dollars for a franchise to add a player to its roster.

Over two weeks ago, James, 41, informed the Los Angeles Lakers he will not return for the 2026-27 season, which would have been his ninth with the franchise. After that was revealed, immediate speculation linked James to a potential Cleveland homecoming or a Miami reunion.

The Heat Continue to Wait as LeBron Has Basketball World in Limbo

The Heat have already enjoyed an eventful offseason after landing Antetokounmpo in one of the biggest trades in franchise history. Check that. One often biggest in league history. Adding a player of that caliber, a two-time MVP and one-time Defensive Player of the Year, instantly instantly changed the outlook in Miami. Antetokounmpo has injected Miami with serious championship aspirations.

James, despite being the league’s oldest player, is still one of best players in the world. He proved as much during last season’s first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, where he looked every bit like the best player on a floor with players in the age ballpark of his son, Bronny.

The Heat is joined by the Cavs, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers as teams believed to have a shot at landing James.

Miami can certainly be patient if it believes James is genuinely considering a return. Riley has built a reputation for thinking bigger than almost every executive in basketball. He wants to prove he is not, indeed, “washed.”

Waiting a few weeks for a player of James’ stature might be worth it.