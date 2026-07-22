Miami Heat Get Major LeBron James Free Agency News After New Report

The Miami Heat has not landed LeBron James in free agency. At least not yet. But soon?

Miami has been met with competition from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, but it appears the Heat may be the one gaining the most momentum as of late.

According to the Dallas Hoops Journal, the Heat’s position in the James sweepstakes has strengthened with the Warriors and Cavs unlikely to land Anthony Davis, the player many viewed as the ultimate domino in James’ free agency decision.

“‘Klutch is trying to get AD to Cleveland or Golden State,’ a source told Dallas Hoops Journal,” the report said. “‘Neither team wants to do it. Miami is the frontrunner now. Giannis and Bam have been in LeBron’s ear nonstop.’”

Miami Heat Destined to Sign LeBron James After Rival Suitors Hit Roadblock?

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Warriors were attempting to go all-in on acquiring James by way of trading for Davis first. Davis, who spent 5 ½ seasons as James’ teammate on the Lakers, was traded to the Mavericks and then to the Wizards. According to recent reports, Washington has no interest in trading Davis this offseason.

Rich Paul, who represents James and Davis, was under the impression that getting Davis to either Cleveland or Golden State would have been seamless. But with that no longer appearing to be the case, that leaves the Heat in an outstanding position.

“Klutch Sports Group, led by Rich Paul, thought it would be “super easy” to get the Cavaliers or Warriors to trade for Davis,’ sources said,” the Dallas Hoops Journal reported. “Since that’s not the case, the Heat have emerged as the leader to sign James since Miami doesn’t have to trade for Davis. The team already has Antetokounmpo and Adebayo and strong role players in Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr.”

If there was one potential roadblock standing in the Heat’s way of signing James, it was the belief that the four-time MVP and Heat president Pat Riley were not on good terms. However, that concern appears to have been put to rest.

“Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is very close with James and president Pat Riley and James are on good terms again,” the Dallas Hoops Journal reported. “Riley was upset that James left Miami for Cleveland in the summer of 2014, but that’s water under the bridge now.”

Heat Considered to Be in Strongest Position to Sign LeBron?

ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported last week that James has narrowed his list to Eastern Conference teams. That means the Heat, Cavs and Sixers stand above the rest in the LeBron-a-Thon.

If James’ return to Cleveland was contingent upon the franchise trading for Davis first, it is reasonable to think that the Cavs have lost some momentum in the sweepstakes despite representing James’ hometown team.

If a reunion is on James’ mind, he can achieve that by coming to Miami, too.

The 22-time All-Star spent four seasons with the Heat after leaving the Cavs the first time. In South Beach, James played arguably four of his best seasons and emerged as almost inarguably the best player in basketball.