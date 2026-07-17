Miami Heat Get New LeBron James Hint From Latest Interview as Decision Nears

No, it doesn’t seem like we’ll get a decision from LeBron James today, either. But it certainly feels we are inching closer to it.

Past the mid-way point of July is when basketball fans feel like the dog days have begun. But this year is different because of James, with everyone wondering which team he’ll choose in free agency.

On Thursday, James made his first public appearance since informing the Los Angeles Lakers of his plans to move on from the franchise after eight seasons. During the live taping of James’ “Mind The Game” podcast, James didn’t make a decision like many were hoping. He didn’t really give any clues, either. But he did share some words that has given people something to talk about for at least a couple of more days.

As the Miami Heat Wait, LeBron James Furthers Discussion on His Free Agency Decision-Making Process

On Friday, James appeared on his talk show, “The Shop,” making it two in a row the basketball world has heard from him after getting almost nothing since he announced he was leaving the Lakers.

James discussed what he will value in his next team.

“What’s most important is I wanna compete at a high level. I wanna join a franchise the shares the same model as myself and practices championship habits everyday.”

When detailing his thought process, James stumbled into saying “trust the process,” prompting the in-house audience to erupt with Philadelphia 76ers speculation. He then played right into it, teasing the crowd with an “ooh! Miami” after mentioning the possibility of playing somewhere “sunny.”

Added James: “The process is what’s most important. Because if you fully immerse yourself in that, then the outcome will take care of itself. If you’re worried about (a) championship, already worried about playoffs, already worried about what’s ahead, then you’ll skip steps.”

What Miami Can Take from This Message

A franchise that “practices championship habits everyday,” eh? That’s the Heat for you.

What’s more is the Heat’s acquisition of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks last month. Miami packaged young players and much of its future draft capital to bring in Antetokounmpo in a clear win-now move.

As Heat president Pat Riley sat at the podium as Antetokounmpo was introduced, he mentioned the franchise just needs to land one more plane. A plane carrying James, of course. Riley did, however, say he is unsure what to make of James’ free agency even as many believe the Heat is among the top suitors to land James.

James is known for reunions. He went back to Cleveland after spending four years in Miami. Now, the Heat feel its deserving of the same favor. After all, the four-time MVP strung together arguably four of his best seasons in Miami, winning two titles, two Finals MVP awards and two league MVP awards.

James said he won’t keep us waiting much longer. Let’s hope he really meant that.