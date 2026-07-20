Miami Heat Receive LeBron James Decision Hint From Former Teammate

Patrick Beverley gave Miami Heat fans another reason to keep their phones nearby Monday.

With LeBron James weighing a possible return to South Florida, his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate suggested the NBA’s most closely watched free-agent decision could arrive before the day ends.

“Rumor has it Bron makes his decision today!!!” Beverley wrote on X, adding an eyes emoji.

The post did not include a source or reveal which team James might select. It should be viewed as a rumor, not confirmation of either an announcement or a Heat reunion.

Its timing is nevertheless notable.

Miami entered Monday as the betting favorite for James, while recent reporting from ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin identified the Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers as the two teams carrying the most momentum.

Beverley played with James during the 2022-23 season before the Lakers traded the veteran guard to the Orlando Magic. That history gives his message additional intrigue, although there is no indication Beverley received the information directly from James.

Patrick Beverley’s Hint Matches Reported Timeline

Beverley’s post arrived within the announcement window McMenamin outlined Friday during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter from Fanatics Fest in New York.

“Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision,” McMenamin said.

McMenamin projected that James could reveal his choice Sunday, Monday or Tuesday after gathering the information he needed and consulting with his family.

James also told the Fanatics Fest audience that he would not extend the process much longer.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” James said.

No known finalist has been publicly eliminated. But McMenamin said his conversations around the league increasingly pointed toward James choosing an Eastern Conference team.

Miami and Cleveland possess a shared advantage over the other contenders: James has already won championships with both organizations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo Strengthen Heat’s Pitch

Miami can offer much more than nostalgia.

The Heat’s acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason transformed their roster and gave James the opportunity to join one of the NBA’s most imposing frontcourts.

Antetokounmpo would bring relentless rim pressure, transition scoring and MVP-level production. Longtime Heat cornerstone Bam Adebayo would provide defensive versatility, screening, playmaking and the institutional knowledge that comes with spending his entire career in Miami’s system.

Together, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo could absorb much of the physical burden that James, now 41, carried during his prime.

The potential trio also creates a colorful contrast with Miami’s original “Big Three.”

When James arrived in 2010, he joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to create the group that became known as the Heatles. That partnership was built around three stars in their prime overwhelming opponents with speed, athleticism and positional versatility.

A James-Antetokounmpo-Adebayo trio would feature even more size and defensive flexibility. James could operate as the primary organizer and late-game decision-maker, Antetokounmpo could attack the rim, and Adebayo could anchor the defense while connecting the offense from the elbows.

James’ first Heat tenure produced two championships, four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and two regular-season MVP awards. A return would not be an attempt to recreate the Heatles. It would represent a distinctly different structure designed to pursue one more title.

Cleveland can offer a storybook finish near James’ hometown. Golden State can pitch a partnership with Stephen Curry and proximity to his family in Los Angeles.

Miami can counter with familiarity, Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and a proven organizational infrastructure.

Beverley did not reveal whether James is returning to Miami. But if his hint proves accurate, the Heat will not have to wait much longer for their answer.