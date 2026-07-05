Miami Heat Proposed to Sign LeBron James After Major Trade for 11x All-Star

LeBron James’ free agency decision may set up a series of chain reactions across the NBA. With several teams poised to get his signature, he can only choose to go to one.

With the Miami Heat one of the teams that looks like a strong favorite to land the veteran superstar, they could brace for the possibility that they could miss out.

According to CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn, a fascinating trade scenario between the Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers if James heads to the Cavs in a homecoming scenario.

In a proposed deal, the Cavaliers send James Harden to Miami in exchange for Andrew Wiggins.

“Bron/(Donovan) Mitchell/Harden doesn’t cut it on defense,” Quinn wrote. “Heat need another creator and are set defensively. Plus, it’d be funny if Bron and Wiggins finally played together in Cleveland.”

This will still give the Heat a veteran presence, albeit a totally different profile from James. However, he could contribute as part of a new Big Three alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Will Miami Heat Trade for Harden to Lure LeBron James?

After acquiring Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat lost significant flexibility to move for serious trades. They also lost a decent number of pieces and will need roster filling.

The Harden shout looks far-fetched because he declined a $42.3 million player option for 2026-27 and is negotiating a new multi-year deal with the Cavs. It indicates that they want him to remain, but they may consider the chance of adding a much younger Wiggins to the lineup, seeing how they are moving for 41-year-old James.

For Miami, there isn’t a serious opening it has given towards trading Wiggins. His name has floated around, but his new deal, which reduces as it moves forward, provided some financial flexibility for the Heat.

The Heat are operating near or over the luxury tax line and any addition that isn’t a veteran minimum or through their non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Harden is on the verge of agreeing to a new deal with Cleveland; as such, a pay cut for now won’t be the way forward.

Integrating a veteran like Harden into an Antetokounmpo-led culture will require a buy-in.

What a Roster with Harden Could Look Like

With a solid frontcourt of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, Harden will be an additional high-level playmaker to ease creation duties, especially in half-court sets. He will lead the backcourt most especially now that Norman Powell has moved.

Harden, 36, averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in 79 games this year for both the Los Angeles Clippers and Cavaliers. His playmaking is still elite and could be crucial to the Heat’s offensive scheme.

The worries about Harden’s defense will be covered with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo on the team. He will just be needed for his offensive impact as a creator and scorer.

Harden has yet to win a ring in his career and while the Cavs look good with him and Mitchel, there have been many questions over their sustainability to push for a championship.

Miami’s current set-up and one that could potentially have Harden, could pass as a legitimate contender. A shot for a ring could seem more realistic in South Beach. This may be the biggest deciding factor in making a move for Harden.