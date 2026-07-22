Miami Heat Respond to Viral LeBron James Leak as Decision Nears

The Miami Heat have shot down rumors that LeBron James has agreed to return to the franchise and will hold an introductory press conference on July 27.

On Tuesday, the Heat’s YouTube channel shockingly scheduled a video with the title “LeBron James introductory press conference” along with the description, “Press conference for LeBron James welcoming him back as a member of the Miami HEAT.” The video was scheduled to be released for July 27, but was later unlisted and privated.

However, the Heat Nation X account grabbed screenshots of the scheduled YouTube video, as seen below, sending shockwaves across the NBA community.

Miami Heat Respond to LeBron James Rumor

A Heat spokesperson told Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang that there’s “no validity” to the video and that the YouTube channel operator posted it accidentaly.

“…According to a Heat spokesperson, the “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference | July 27, 2026” video was mistakenly made public by the Heat’s social media department while preparing for the possibility of James eventually deciding to join the Heat this offseason,” wrote Chiang.

“The Heat spokesperson said there is currently no validity to the video.”

It’s worth noting that fans can still access the link when they search the keywords “miami heat lebron coming,” according to X account NBA Central.

Some fans online have speculated that the Heat may have intentionally leaked the video to generate buzz ahead of James’ imminent signing.

Did Miami Heat Leak Video Intentionally?

“The conspiracies of the Heat mistakenly leaking James’ decision to return to Miami also picked up steam, and the Heat simultaneously skyrocketed on the Polymarket and Kalshi prediction market platforms as James’ next team,” wrote Chiang, acknowledging that the Heat had surpassed the Cavaliers as the new betting favorites to sign James.

The Heat insider provided more context, reminding fans how James—a free agent for the fourth time in his illustrious career—typically operates before making a decision.

“For those questioning why there was a specific date for the press conference in the title of the video, James has historically not informed his new team of his intentions to sign with them until a few minutes before the news became public.

“James’ camp informed the Heat he was coming to Miami just minutes before he announced his decision on ESPN in 2010,” he added.

Although several insiders have claimed that the Heat and Cavaliers are in a two-horse race to land James, his agent, Rich Paul, has pushed back on the reports.

“These people don’t know anything,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast on Monday.

“I don’t know when his choice is going to be made, but it could be 48 seconds [from now]. It could be 48 minutes. I don’t know. Again, you can’t make somebody know something that they don’t know.”

Paul added that James remains on his own timeline, amid pressure from commissioner Adam Silver to accelerate his decision so the 2026–27 season schedule can be set

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul stressed.

“We’re not going to be rushed. It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it.”