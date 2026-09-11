Miami Heat Linked To Adding Former All-Star Point Guard

The Miami Heat are trying to find creative ways to add new talents to the roster ahead of next season. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo sacrificed their roster depth and lost most future tradeable draft picks. However, a team competing for an NBA Championship often has a better chance of adding veteran players. Miami used this to add both Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway to improve their shooting depth.

Longtime Heat reporter Ira Winderman revealed that a couple of names make sense for the reserve point guard role:

“Gabe Vincent remains available for a reunion, and there could be something to be said about a non-guaranteed camp invite, if he were to be amenable. A Grizzlies buyout of D’Angelo Russell could also open a door for veteran depth at the position.”

Rumors have linked Vincent to the Heat for months due to his past success breaking out in Miami. However, Russell is a new name that is not currently on the free agent. The Memphis Grizzlies would have to buy out or waive Russell to make this realistic. Memphis rebuilding with Cameron Boozer sees them getting rid of older talent. Russell could easily be bought out if the Grizzlies wanted to give his roster spot to another prospect.

Why D’Angelo Russell Would Be Perfect For Heat

Miami put themselves in a tough spot by going after Antetokounmpo and giving up all that is needed for a two-time MVP. The roster is quite thin with fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo as the only other noteworthy co-star.

Veterans like Thompson, Hardaway, and Andrew Wiggins present help for the wing positions. However, there is one flaw of the point guard position that will require the franchise to find unique methods towards finding players who can fix that problem at a cheap price.

Davion Mitchell is a solid starting point guard, but the team lacks a realistic backup for a title contender. Russell could both serve as an offensive help off the bench to play some of the minutes needed there. The Heat could easily have him play with Giannis in the lineup to become a spot up three-point shooter or run pick and rolls with the superstar.

Miami Heat Could Be Forced To Wait

Memphis will make more roster decisions once everyone is in training camp and the preseason starts. Russell is not an important player to this team now rebuilding around Boozer, Cedric Coward, and Zach Edey as the key pieces.

The worst-case scenario sees the Grizzlies keeping Russell as a veteran on the roster to help lead the young players. However, even that scenario would see Russell as a realistic name to get bought out by Memphis at the trade deadline to make him a free agent.

Miami may be forced to start the season as is and wait until Russell or other names get bought out. Every season sees a few noteworthy names available to add before their playoff chase. Pat Riley will have him chance to sell talented players on helping their bench during the second half of the season.