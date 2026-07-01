Miami Heat Linked to 9-Time All-Star Guard to Pair With Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat is still aiming for roster additions as it seeks stars that can help the core of Bam Adebayo and the more recent addition, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That blockbuster trade that brought in the two-time MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks has limited Miami’s financial flexibility. The franchise is turning toward veteran additions on mid-level or minimum deals.

According to Miami Herald reporters Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson, the Heat is evaluating several guard options on mid-level deals.

“Guards who could be midlevel options for the Heat include Collin Sexton, Gabe Vincent, Khris Middleton (has been linked to Miami because of his background with Antetokounmpo), Cam Thomas, Bruce Brown, Jordan Clarkson, Jett Howard, Josh Okogie, Aaron Holiday, Jevon Carter, Russell Westbrook, Mike Conley, Cam Payne, Tyus Jones and Gary Payton II,” Chiang and Jackson wrote.

The Heat roster needs depth, particularly at guard, after parting with key pieces like Tyler Herro as part of the Antetokounmpo trade.

Westbrook is an interesting option because his name hasn’t talked about much in the trade market in the past few years. Just last offseason, not many teams were open to taking a chance on him before the Sacramento Kings.

Could Miami Heat Add Guard After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade?

Westbrook, 36, hasn’t maintained even a semblance of career stability since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019. His stint with the Denver Nuggets lasted only a year, and he played on a one-year, roughly $3.6 million veteran minimum deal with Sacramento in 2025-26.

Westbrook is an unrestricted free agent and can be added to the roster using a veteran minimum contract. Although the Heat possibly has eyes on another veteran at the moment. LeBron James informed the Lakers he won’t return and is exploring his free agency status. The Heat have expressed interest in a reunion, according to the Miami Herald.

“The Heat also currently only has about $6.5 million (portion of its midlevel exception) to offer future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James, who informed the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday that he would not return to them and is available in free agency,” Chiang and Jackson added. “But ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that money will not drive James’ free-agent decision.”

Miami already has free agent players like Norman Powell, whom the franchise would like to re-sign on a new deal.

Is Westbrook a Viable Addition or a Waste of Time?

This past season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in about 29 minutes per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three on 64 games played. His numbers weren’t bad per se, but far from his MVP prime.

With Antetokounmpo and Adebayo already on board, the Heat could use a player with Westbrook’s experience and savvy off the bench. And considering he won’t command much financially, Westbrook is at least an option worth considering.

Westbrook may find Miami’s offer more appealing for several reasons, with the main being a shot at contention in the Eastern Conference.