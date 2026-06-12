As Yaxel Lendeborg spoke with San Francisco media on Thursday, June 11, the Michigan star revealed a group of teams he worked out for, in addition to the Golden State Warriors.

The Miami Heat were one of the six teams mentioned, according to Dalton Johnson. If all goes as planned, Lendeborg will have two more to add to the list in the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Miami Heat Linked To NCAA Champ Amid Giannis Uncertainty

The Miami Heat are one of the final teams to select in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery.

With the 13th overall pick, the Heat will go on the clock on June 23. The big question is whether they’ll be making the pick for themselves or not.

But with the Heat still the proud owners of No. 13, they are doing their due diligence. A look at Lendeborg makes sense, as the 23-year-old is one of the most notable players in the rookie pool for 2026.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s Michigan Run

Lendeborg started with the Junior college route. He played three seasons at Arizona Western, before making his way to UAB for two seasons.

During his final season at UAB, Lendeborg appeared in 37 games. He posted averages of 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds.

For a moment, Lendeborg wasn’t considering another run in the NCAA. Lendeborg declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. However, when he was a withdrawal candidate, it was clear Lendeborg was transferring to Michigan.

During his lone season with the Wolverines, Lendeborg appeared in 40 games, seeing the court for 30.2 minutes per game.

Lendeborg made 51.5% of his shots from the field as he averaged 15.1 points per game. He came down with 6.8 rebounds per game, dished out 3.2 assists on average, and averaged 1.2 blocks.

At Michigan, Lendeborg was Big Ten All-Defensive, First-Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, All-American, and an NCAA Champion.

With a decorated college resume, the 23-year-old is an intriguing piece for the Miami Heat.

Could The Heat Trade The Pick?

The NBA knows that the Miami Heat are pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As the Milwaukee Bucks begin to consider offers, it’s clear that Miami’s package will be intriguing. One has to assume that No. 13 will be involved. If that’s the case, then the Lendeborg workout won’t matter much.

If the Giannis plans fall through, then keep an eye on the Michigan center for Miami.