Miami Heat Trade Pitch Builds Major $325 Million Giannis Antetokounmpo Duo

The Miami Heat are reportedly eyeing a blockbuster addition to their roster. The franchise is in a good position, asset-wise, to facilitate such a trade.

According to reports, the Heat are frontrunners to land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Some reports have also linked them to Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

According to a mock trade scenario detailed by Sports Illustrated’s Cem Yolbulan, the Heat could do one of the most ambitious trades in recent history and land the two stars.

“The Miami Heat seem like a natural destination for both stars,” Yolbulan wrote. “Not only because they have previously gone all-out to form a Big Three before and have shown no interest in rebuilding, but also because they have the capability to trade for both Giannis and Kawhi.”

In the proposed trade, involving Miami, Milwaukee, and the Clippers, the Heat will receive Antetokounmpo and Leonard.

The Bucks get Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis from the Heat as well as 2030 and 2032 first-round picks.

The Clippers in turn receive Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell from the Heat. Gary Trent Jr. from the Bucks, Miami’s 2026 No. 13 pick, and three future pick swaps.

How the Antetokounmpo-Leonard Deal Would Work

Antetokounmpo is on a three-year $175 million veteran extension with the Bucks. His deal has a player-option for the 2027-28 season meaning that the franchise can only trade him this offseason if he doesn’t agree to an extension. Otherwise, they lose him for free next year.

The Heat and the Bucks have reportedly been locked in past negotiations for Antetokounmpo, including at the trade deadline. Their proposal was almost similar to what this new proposed draft entails, an offensive star, young talent, proven rotation players, and future draft capital. Milwaukee didn’t accept Miami’s offer then but may revisit it this summer.

Leonard is also on a three-year deal but is on an expiring deal meaning that the Clippers face the same predicament as the Bucks for their star. They also need to trade in order to gain good future assets.

Acquiring both stars simultaneously would push the Heat deep into the tax as they are maxed out. earner. However, Pat Riley has never been one to throw caution when the contention window is on the line.

Miami’s New Big Three Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

The bold move for Antetokounmpo and Leonard will instantly catapult the Heat into a win-now window. A new big three would be formed alongside Bam Adebayo.

This core would be physically imposing and defensively versatile. Antetokounmpo and Adebayo at the paint and switching across positions will make it a defensively solid lineup. Leonard’s perimeter game and scoring will provide balance to everything.

“What the Heat get in this deal is straightforward,” Yolbulan added. “They build a team around Leonard, Giannis, and Bam Adebayo. They will look to chase a championship over the next few years around this trio and a bunch of veteran minimums and rookie-scale deals.”

The Heat may be stretched thin in depth because of the number of stars they will be giving away to make this work. This depth issue might result in the franchise going all out to look for free agents to fill up.