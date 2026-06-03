Miami Heat Receive Major New Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo could be decided in the coming weeks. The Milwaukee Bucks are increasingly open to trading their franchise superstar for a haul of young talent and draft picks for a potential rebuild.

The relationship between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks turned sour this year and while he hasn’t made a formal trade request, the Bucks are actively listening to offers.

One franchise with a strong chance of signing him is the Miami Heat. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Heat are firmly positioned in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Wrote @Fullcourtpass on X: “The Miami Heat are the team I am pinpointing for Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

The Heat has an appealing mix of assets for the Bucks and a championship-contending core that can attract Antetokounmpo.

Miami Heat’s Strong Suit for Antetokounmpo

Miami reportedly made a strong impression on signing Antetokounmpo before the February trade deadline. They put forward the likes of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. along with multiple first-round draft picks.

According to various reports, the Bucks seriously considered the Heat’s offer for a trade. However, they ultimately held onto their Greek superstar through the deadline — aiming for a possible larger offer this offseason. The door remains wide open for the Heat who can tempt the Bucks to agree on a deal.

Antetokounmpo has reportedly maintained that he would like to remain in the East. However, not many Eastern Conference teams have the amount of returns the Bucks would demand.

Miami wants to pair Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo, which would create an immediate, formidable frontcourt for the Heat. That is a contention worthy core, something the Bucks superstar always wanted in Milwaukee but never got.

The Heat’s offer that includes Herro will strengthen their chances. The Bucks can do with an offensive piece to avoid falling into mediocrity and tank, which would reduce their high draft chances in the new anti-lottery rule.

As such, they need to stay a bit competitive post-Antetokoumpo or risk being penalized for the draft lottery.

They might also request Jaquez from the Heat to sweeten the deal. Not many franchises have such players to trade.

Bucks Demand High Price Tag for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Herro, Jaquez and Ware won’t be the only exchanges the Bucks would demand. Milwaukee’s reluctance to deal Antetokounmpo at the deadline is down to expecting a huge asking price.

The Bucks are seeking a massive return — young blue-chip talent and a surplus of draft picks — essentially asking for the moon to move their franchise cornerstone.

But they would eventually have to move Antetokounmpo as he is extension-eligible this summer and not signing means they lose him for nothing next year. This is their best shot at leveraging one of the marquee players in the league for their rebuild era.

The Heat aren’t the only interested party for the Greek superstar. Their case is a strong one, however, teams can be willing to go all out and get Antetokounmpo because he elevates the roster towards championship-caliber.

If the situation were different, Antetokounmpo might have extended and remained at Milwaukee. He always maintains loyalty to the franchise. However, the front office’s lack of enthusiasm to go for a strong core for contention may have worn his patience.





