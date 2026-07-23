Miami Heat Named As Suitor For 3-Time All-Star Free Agent

From the moment the Miami Heat secured Giannis Antetokounmpo, all attention turned toward LeBron James.

LeBron is currently an unrestricted free agent, having left the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer. The Heat are viewed as being among the front-runners to sign him ahead of the new season. However, they reportedly face competition from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Should the Heat strike out on LeBron, Pat Riley will undoubtedly look to explore some alternative avenues. DeMar DeRozan has been floated as a potential backup option for Miami after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings.

Interestingly, NBA Insider Jake Fischer named Bradley Beal as someone the Heat could have interest in.

“Bradley Beal has got several options,” Fischer said. “I was told today that Beal’s decision is not exactly being held up by LeBron, but it is being impacted by it. Because I do think there’s some Miami interest there. I wouldn’t rule out Boston for Beal because of the connection with Jayson Tatum. I even asked about that today, and I was not told to rule out Boston, so there you go.”

Beal could be enticed by teaming up with Bam Adebayo and Giannis. Furthermore, his scoring ability across all three levels would somewhat help plug the gap created by Tyler Herro’s departure as part of the Giannis trade.

Heat’s Pitch To LeBron James Revealed

While Beal would be a viable alternative, Miami is undoubtedly focused on acquiring LeBron in free agency. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Heat’s front office has pitched the veteran superstar on the fact that they’re the best basketball fit for his skill set at this point in his career.

“That is the Miami Heat’s pitch to LeBron James, that they are the best basketball fit for him. I would say their pitch to him is, ‘Look, we have Bam and Giannis,” Shelburne reported. “That is the best backline defense you could ask for. You’re not going to have to be playing this small-ball five like you did in L.A. a lot of times.’”

Shelburne continued.

“Then, on the perimeter, you have Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell. Those guys are great perimeter defenders. So, in the first three quarters, Giannis can have the ball in his hands, he can get downhill, and he can lead the offense. But in that fourth quarter, where LeBron James’ experience will shine, that’s where he can take over. That’s their pitch to him from a basketball fit.”

Heat Must Be Patient

Unfortunately for the Heat, and every other team with interest in signing LeBron, they must remain patient. LeBron is yet to make a decision as to where he’ll play basketball next season. As such, the entire league is in limbo, leaving multiple talents sitting on the free agency market.

Once LeBron makes a choice on who he’ll be signing with, multiple teams around the NBA can begin to finalize their current rosters. Until then, the NBA will be waiting patiently, and for Pat Riley, that means he’s got time to figure out multiple contingency plans.