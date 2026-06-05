Miami Heat Receive Good News on $197 Million Trade Target After New Report

The Miami Heat appear to be one of the few teams looking to make major improvements this offseason.

For the fourth year in a row, the Heat landed in the play-in tournament by the end of the regular season. While the franchise has made some noise — including an enormously improbable run to the NBA Finals in 2023 as the eighth seed — Miami is known for its winning culture.

The play-in won’t cut it.

With the Heat already leading the way among several teams reportedly interested in acquiring Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, some rumors suggest Miami could also be interested in adding disgruntled Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Miami Heat Could Get Its Hands on Morant After Latest Report

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Grizzlies and Morant appear set to part ways this offseason. Morant, 26, could be an option for the Heat, which could use a backcourt star in the event Antetokounmpo is acquired.

“The relationship between the Grizzlies and Ja Morant hasn’t been repaired, and a trade will occur within the next month,” Sidery wrote in an X post. “Memphis will be selling off Morant this summer at his lowest possible value, similarly to what the Hawks also did mid-season with Trae Young.”

With Sidery reporting Morant has a light market value, that is potentially good news for Miami, which wouldn’t have much left to offer in a trade for a star after tying all its assets in a package for Antetokounmpo.

The fit between Antetokounmpo and Morant seems shaky at best on paper, but the Heat organization is known for acquiring star talent and making the most of the circumstances.

The Heat appear ready to land Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee, but reports have stated the two-time NBA MVP is questioning if Miami would be able to put a quality enough supporting cast around him to compete for a championship. That may be a reason why the Heat could pursue a trade for Morant.

Morant’s Fallout in Memphis Could Be a Red Flag for Some Teams

There is a reason why Morant, once viewed as one of the dominant young stars in the NBA, is on the verge of being moved.

In recent years, Morant’s production and availability have glaringly regressed. Some would argue the 26-year-old guard has gone from a future perennial MVP candidate to just an above average point guard.

Shortly after the Grizzlies’ season ended, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported multiple instances in recent months where Morant and the Grizzlies demonstrated a contentious relationship.

Morant reportedly grew frustrated with Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo and never got past an internal team issue that led to a suspension.

If Morant were to be traded to Miami, it would be an immediate culture shock for the former All-Star. The Heat is notorious for managing players in a way that demands constant professionalism and a team-oriented mentality.

That’s not to conclude Morant is incapable of embodying Heat culture if he were to be traded to Miami. But given his recent past, including off-court issues, it is fair to question if Morant would be a solid organizational fit.