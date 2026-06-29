Miami Heat Get Major Update on Norman Powell Free Agency

When the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, it was widely assumed that they would lose free agent Norman Powell, who is due for a big payday after making his first All-Star team last season.

However, certain new developments indicate Powell could return to South Beach.

For one, Powell posted a story on his Instagram on Sunday night that included a message from Heat guard Davion Mitchell congratulating him.

“Congrats 2-4,” read the message. “At the end of the day, the day gone end.”

If Powell and the Heat don’t agree to an extension by Tuesday, the All-Star guard will officially become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. As such, the timing of Mitchell’s post is definitely interesting.

Norman Powell Returning to Heat?

Furthermore, a close friend of Norman Powell told X account The HEAT Realm that there’s a misconception that Powell plans to move on as a free agent.

“if you’re miami you wouldn’t want to lose a guy for nothing,” Powell’s friend said. “Especially when you have holes to fill. But just laughing reading the miami discourse when no one really knows.”

The X account provided further insight on Powell’s thought process.

“I asked him if he’s hearing something else on the situation. And he was surprised Miami fans thought Powell was gone already lol.”

Miami Heat Making Moves

On Sunday, Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that the Heat are exploring several possibilities to try to re-sign Powell, including shopping Nikola Jovic.

“League sources say the Heat have shopped Nikola Jović in an attempt to cut salary to open flexibility for Powell,” O’Connor said.

“But Jović is entering the first year of a four-year, $62 million contract that already looks like an albatross by role player standards given his lack of development at 23 years old. Miami would have to attach draft capital to Jović’s contract to dump him, but the front office only has a 2029 first and swaps in 2028 and 2032 to dangle.”

For what it’s worth, the Chicago Bulls have reportedly emerged as a leading threat to pry Powell away from Miami.

“Following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Miami Heat, there’s a growing consensus within league circles that All-Star guard Norman Powell won’t return to South Beach,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported over the weekend.

“The Chicago Bulls are among the teams expected to have interest in Powell as free agency nears, league sources told HoopsHype. The 33-year-old guard is a career 39.6 percent 3-point shooter.”