Miami Heat Take Firm Stance on Victor Oladipo Reunion After Comeback Tryout

The Miami Heat is still reportedly hunting for the right veteran piece or pieces to add to the roster ahead of the upcoming season.

There have been speculations or rather suggestions, about getting former players who know all about Heat Culture. LeBron James was one and was heavily linked to a return to South Beach, but that didn’t work out. Other names like Gabe Vincent Haywood Highsmith and Victor Oladipo have been floated to help fill the three remaining standard roster spots.

While it makes sense on paper, that path does not appear likely mainly because of the roster needs at the moment, according to longtime Heat reporter Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

“There have been times when going back to the future made sense for the Heat. This might not be that time, with major needs still at play, namely 3-point spacing, a starting shooting guard and another big body for the power rotation,” Winderman said. “Plus, with the Heat relatively tight against the hard cap, the decisions have to be perfect, since there might not be any second chances.”

Miami already made its main offseason move by bringing Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. In the aftermath of the trade for the two-time MVP, questions over the overall readiness of the roster have followed.

Miami Heat Has Clear Stance on Victor Oladipo Amid Reunion Rumors

Oladipo last appeared in an NBA game in the 2022-23 season, and it was for the Heat. Ever since then, he hasn’t found a team to latch on to. Injuries didn’t do him any good as he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in the first-round playoff series against the Bucks in 2023, the year the Heat reached the NBA Finals.

Oladipo bounced around with teams but was waived and even had a brief stint in China. He made a return but in the G League, where he spent last season.

He is reportedly looking to make a way back into the NBA, even at a deal favorable to the franchise, but there isn’t any clear engagement from the Heat to bring him on.

“In a perfect world, you could sort through players on non-guaranteed contracts,” Winderman added. “But veterans willing to take such deals are few and far between. Victor Oladipo might be an exception, but the Heat did not even attend his open tryout in Las Vegas during summer league.”

Oladipo, 34, is still at an age capable of contributing in the league. The Heat could be an option but if the front office doesn’t see a fit, that door would be shut.

What’s Next for Miami

Miami still has Bam Adebayo in addition to Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt. Realistically, they still have a very good core. However, in terms of pushing for sustained championship success, it is up for debate.

Oladipo or not, the Heat would still have to look at veteran additions to further improve the roster. They don’t have enough flexibility to orchestrate another major trade. James was a huge opportunity but that ship has sailed and they weren’t the only favorites for the veteran superstar.

They won’t get a player like James out there now but the front office could seek reliable pieces to help the main core.