Miami Heat Reportedly Planning To Sign Giannis’ Close Friend

A new report claims that free agent Khris Middleton may join the Miami Heat this offseason, but it may impact Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free agency in more relevant news. Miami is one of the most active teams on the rumor mill in terms of badly wanting to add Giannis to their roster this offseason. After missing on many big names, the Heat are going all in on Antetokounmpo at their next face of the franchise.

NBA reporter Ethan Skolnick shared the following about Miami wanting to add Middleton on a cheap deal:

“I’ll just say this. I think there’s a lot of guys who will slip to the minimum. I think one guy for instance, I think you can just guarantee Khris Middleton is going to be here. He is exactly the type of player the Heat add towards the end of their career.”

The potential of adding Middleton to the roster would give Giannis an even greater desire to play for the Heat. Only the New York Knicks and Miami have been named as confirmed destinations that Antetokounmpo has expressed interest in. Previous interviews with live streamers saw Giannis praising the Miami lifestyle and the perks that come with playing there.

Why Signing Khris Middleton Helps Miami

The quote confirms that Middleton is more than likely going to take a minimum contract to play for a contender in a situation he desires. Most NBA players love playing in Miami, and he’ll be able to reunite with his greatest teammate ever if the trade for Giannis takes place.

The Milwaukee Bucks won their 2021 NBA Championship thanks to the trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Jrue Holiday as the clear top three players. Social media rumblings have even questioned if the Heat could add potential free agent Brook Lopez as a backup center since Kel’el Ware would be in a Giannis trade.

Miami could be working their way closer to Antetokounmpo by making it clear they want him to be comfortable. Middleton alone adds some familiarity, and his cheap price would give the Heat a proven winner for a bench roster spot or just there to be a locker room leader with minimal minutes.

Miami Heat Can Become Contender Fast

The Eastern Conference had an all-time weak postseason with every major team but the New York Knicks feeling like they massively underperformed. Competition will be tougher next year with players like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton healthy from day one.

However, New York is still the only team that feels like a favorite. Miami adding Giannis instantly makes them one of the top threats and potentially a favorite if they land more talent. Ja Morant is also rumored to have interest from the Heat to improve the team if they land Antetokounmpo.

This report mentioned Middleton by name, but the reporter states that Miami intends to find some cheap veterans. The roster already has depth and will keep that by trading off Tyler Herro, Ware, and maybe one more bench player for Giannis. Only a couple of other improvements are needed after Antetokounmpo to truly contend.