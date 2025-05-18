Miami Heat Predicted to Part Ways With Former Champion

As we head into the offseason, it’s fair to assume that outside of Tyler Herro and potentially Bam Adebayo, no one is safe on the Miami Heat roster. Pat Riley will likely do whatever it takes to ensure Erik Spoelstra has a high-level team at his disposal next season.

One player who is expected to be moved on via trade is Andrew Wiggins. Ira Winderman explained why the former NBA champion is an ideal trade candidate during a recent mailbag article for the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“I would say 50-50. And likely would favor the under at this point, if only because Andrew Wiggins’ contract is in the sweet spot of what is needed to make a trade work,” Winderman wrote. “With Pat Riley talking more about retooling than rebuilding, it would appear that the most likely avenue toward such an approach would be to swap out Andrew’s contract for more of a consistent offensive threat…It felt as if Andrew was merely passing through, for a team that ended the season very much in need of a facelift, if not an overhaul.”

Wiggins has failed to replicate the production level that saw him emerge as a key component of the Golden State Warriors‘ championship run in 2022. With a tradable contract and him still being in his prime, multiple teams will likely be willing to add him to their roster.

Heat Could Use Wiggins in a Kevin Durant Trade

Kevin Durant is widely expected to be the Heat’s primary target this summer. The veteran forward is expected to be made available by the Phoenix Suns. Marc Stein recently reported that the Heat are widely viewed as a suitor for the former MVP.

“The Heat are frequently forecasted as a team, along with Minnesota, expected to show trade interest this offseason in Phoenix’s Kevin Durant,” Stein wrote in his SteinLine Newsletter.

Wiggins would likely be part of any trade package for Durant. His contract would be imperative for salary-matching purposes. Phoenix would likely view Wiggins as a solid three-and-d forward on the wings, too. Of course, that doesn’t mean he would stick with the franchise for the remainder of his contract.

Riley is Unlikely to Embrace a Rebuild

While retooling the Heat’s roster is logical, it doesn’t solve the root issues. Spoelstra is working with an aging group of players, and adding more veterans is a short-term fix. However, under Riley, the aim is always to remain competitive. And, judging by his recent news conference, it would appear that his remit isn’t about to change.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said. “…I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It’s incredible. Players like LeBron and others who have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships. You have to pick out the right one, but I’m not against that, no.”

Durant would undoubtedly improve the Heat. The problem is, they will be right back in this predicament in two or three years time. Nevertheless, if Durant can bring a title for South Beach, Riley will once again be vindicated for his approach. And in truth, nobody would complain.