Miami Heat Proposed to Add $175 Million Ex-All-NBA Guard After Giannis Trade

The Miami Heat have secured what could well be the trade of the offseason by signing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the new pairing alongside Bam Adebayo, the Heat are positioned to have a strong core for the upcoming season. However, according to Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos, the Heat and Pat Riley’s offseason plans may not stop there.

Miami could reportedly target Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to address their need for elite playmaking, capitalizing on the need for the Grizzlies to move on.

“Miami needs more playmakers, especially out of the backcourt,” Burgos wrote. “They could go for cheaper veteran options. However, if Riley wanted to go big, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant should be a target. The two-time All-Star’s value is at an all-time low due to his off-the-court drama and injury woes in recent years. Meaning he can be acquired for a reasonable rate.”

Miami sent out Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, and multiple draft picks to Milwaukee in exchange for Antetokounmpo. It leaves their roster thin in quality beyond the potential starting lineup.

How the Miami Heat Can Form Ja Morant-Giannis Antetokounmpo Duo

Miami has never shied away from making a big splash in the trade market, and Antetokounmpo’s recent acquisition solidifies that. A move for Morant will also be an aggressive one.

After the adrenaline wears off, the Heat will have to face the post-Antetokounmpo trade landscape. The franchise is hard-capped at the first apron after the trade for the Greek superstar, but projected to be around $18 million in flexibility below that threshold.

Even at that, the Heat are heavily restricted from pulling off a Morant-level trade. But it is not entirely impossible. They will have to move some other pieces as well, with Andrew Wiggins being one option. He will earn $30 million next season with a player option.

“If Wiggins is open to a sign-and-trade, he could be included in a deal that lands the Heat a player with superstar talent if the organization can get him back to the player he was two years ago,” Burgos added. “Imagine a starting five with Adebayo, Antetokounmpo, and Morant?”

The Grizzlies might accept a package centered on Wiggins, future picks, or swaps. This wouldn’t require mortgaging everything, preserving some flexibility under the apron.

Morant’s Potential Impact in Miami Next to Antetokounmpo

The potential of having Morant alongside Adebayo and Antetokounmpo is appealing at least on paper. If healthy, Morant remains one of the most explosive guards in the league.

He could balance the Heat’s star-studded frontcourt with his backcourt creativity. That balance could be the major difference between having a good roster and a championship-contention roster.

Of course, Morant is always a wildcard both on and off the court. His full focus isn’t always guaranteed, which may have played a part in the Grizzlies wanting to move him.

Persistent injuries have also been a problem for Morant. In 2025-26, he appeared in just 20 games before being shut down due to injury. He’s missed significant time over recent seasons, which has limited him to 79 games across the last three campaigns.

Riley and the Heat are used to managing stars like that. Jimmy Butler was one player they transformed into an elite playoff star. A change in scenery could be what Morant needs to showcase his all-star potential.