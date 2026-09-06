Miami Heat Pushed to Land Giannis a 24-Year-Old SG With ‘Loads of Potential’

The Miami Heat could do with another addition, especially in the backcourt. The plan is to continue to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with core pieces. However, trade options toward that path are limited.

The free agency market is an alternative route, and there are several interesting names to be signed. One player is Cam Thomas. He had an unstable year last season and is now without a team.

According to Heat Roundtable’s Sean Jordan, a change of scenery to South Beach could be what Thomas needs.

“Now, he is viewed more as a reclamation project than a legitimate scorer but coach Erik Spoelstra could be the guy to revive Thomas’ career as the young guard still has loads of potential,” Jordan wrote.

Thomas started the 2025-26 season with the Brooklyn Nets but was waived after the trade deadline when no suitable trade partner emerged. He then signed a rest-of-season deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was also waived at the end of the season.

Miami Heat Option Advised as Suitable Spot for Cam Thomas

Miami already added Klay Thompson, who is set to join a backcourt lineup with fellow recently-signed star Tim Hardaway Jr. and starting point guard Davion Mitchell. These are good options, but Thomas would offer something different.

The Heat can currently carry a 15th player without immediately exceeding their hard cap. This is the most important for any current movement to South Beach as their cap situation got tighter after bringing in Antetokounmpo.

Two mid-season waivers wouldn’t do Thomas a whole lot of good, but he is not commanding a large salary to make it difficult to bring on. It’s a low-risk move if the Heat decide to sign him.

It is not as if there is a massive pool of free agency options for the right fit for the Heat. An opportunity like Brown could be a decent addition in the long run.

How Miami Could Deploy Thomas

With the likes of Thompson and Hardaway Jr. being good shooters, looking for another high-volume shooter would not be a full priority. Thomas offers something different compared to the other players.

Thomas has never been an elite 3-point shooter, but he has isolation scoring and the ability to get a bucket when the offense stalls.

The Heat would bring Thomas in as a potent scoring option off the bench. He would slot behind Thompson and Hardaway Jr. on the depth chart.

Thomas, 24, has dipped in scoring from the form he discovered in his years with the Nets. He averaged over 20 points in two consecutive seasons, which may be hard to replicate especially for a team like the Heat.

With Spoelstra, a coach with a history of bringing out the best in players thought to have fallen out, Thomas would be an interesting addition. The head coach would need close to that version of his form from two seasons ago.

Thomas’ highest game total is 66 games, but the Heat wouldn’t have to worry much about health issues if he is coming in as a depth addition.