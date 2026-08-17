Report: Miami Heat Reach Major Trade Decision on Klay Thompson

The Miami Heat has business left to handle even as August has passed its midpoint. Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson remains a high priority for the Heat.

According to team insider Ethan Skolnick, the Heat has decided to not pursue Thompson via trade.

“I would ignore these reports about (Nikola) Jovic — the Heat are not trading for Klay. I would be very surprised. … It’s just not really an option, from what I understand. And there’s various reasons for that.”

The ongoing speculation has been that the Heat would need to trade Jovic, one of their remaining young assets after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, if the team hopes to acquire Thompson from Dallas. But it appears the Heat has no interest in moving Jovic.

Miami Heat Confident in Landing Klay Thompson as a Free Agent

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, while the Heat considered trading Jovic earlier this offseason, that is no longer a possibility.

“Even though the Heat could get creative with a trade offer revolving around 23-year-old forward Nikola Jovic, this doesn’t appear to be a scenario Miami wants to see play out,” Siegel reported for ClutchPoints. “Jovic is a young talent the Heat have coveted since drafting him 27th overall in 2022, and he is one of the team’s only youthful options after trading Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis for Giannis.”

Meanwhile, Thompson, who is expected by many to land in Miami this offseason, hasn’t approached the Mavs to discuss a buyout agreement.

“However, league sources say Thompson has not yet approached the team about a potential buyout, and the Mavericks are focused on finding a trade for the veteran sharpshooter,” Siegel reported. “The Mavericks do not hold interest in buying Thompson out and want to utilize his expiring contract to add something of value, whether it be second-round draft assets or something else.”

Thompson, 36, is entering the final season of his three-year deal he signed with the Mavs as a free agent in 2024. For now, the firm message out of Dallas is that Thompson will not be bought out.

Klay Expected to Land in Miami

Skolnick said Thompson has interest in Miami and believes the Heat will land the two-time All-NBA wingman without having to perform a trade.

“I believe that the Heat will end up with Klay Thompson and I don’t believe they will have to trade anything for him. And I know right now they’re not inclined to trade anything for him.”

Meanwhile, Dallas has been listening to trade offers for Thompson.

“At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year,” The Athletic recently reported. “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

Thompson has also generated interest from the Los Angeles Lakers. But for now, it appears teams in the mix for Thompson are prepared to wait for him to shake free as a free agent.