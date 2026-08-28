Report: Miami Heat ‘Very Likely’ to Reunite With Star PG to Join Giannis

The Miami Heat deserves consideration for putting together the best offseason of any team in the NBA.

The Heat’s major additions include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Klay Thompson and even Nick Richards, the team’s most recent signing.

Miami may not be done. The team still has one more roster opening after signing Richards to a one-year contract worth $3.1 million. Of course, the Heat’s options are limited given how late in the offseason it is, but that doesn’t mean many fans aren’t hoping for a reunion, especially considering the Heat needs some help in the backcourt.

Miami Heat Continue to Build Out Roster Around Giannis Antetokounmpo … Who’s Next?

Some Heat fans have kept their eyes on free agent guard Gabe Vincent since the start of the offseason. Vincent, who left the Heat for the Los Angeles Lakers after helping Miami reach the 2023 NBA Finals, could be on his way back to South Beach.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, there is a good chance the Heat uses its final roster spot on Vincent, who split last season between the Lakers and Hawks.

“And I know we just mentioned Keshad Johnson; he is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. So he is gonna remain in Miami; they still have that one open roster spot. I would think that it is very likely at this point that they would give that to Gabe Vincent if he’s willing to take a minimum (contract) there.”

Vincent, 29, emerged as a fan favorite in the Heat’s march to the Finals four seasons ago. Vincent averaged nearly 13 points and four assists per game as the Heat conquered the Eastern Conference but ultimately fell to the Denver Nuggets in the championship round.

Miami Needs a Table-Setter, So Vincent Makes Sense

The Heat has addressed multiple crucial areas on the roster this offseason, most notably shooting and frontcourt depth. One area Miami could use some help is at point guard.

According to Siegel, the Heat is likely to address the guard position using its final roster opening.

“I would expect them to go guard for one of their final spots. I think that Gabe Vincent — a reunion there makes a lot of sense.”

Siegel noted that star big man Bam Adebayo has been an advocate of bringing Vincent back to the organization.

“Bam Adebayo and Erik Spolestra have been big advocates for him ever since Summer League. We heard out there that Bam Adebayo is really pushing the Heat’s management to bring Gabe Vincent back. He remains unsigned. Very limited out there in terms of teams that still have roster spots available. I would think that if they are gonna bring in a guard, Gabe Vincent would be at the top of the list there.”

It is very fair to question whether Vincent can return to the form he discovered during Miami’s recent run to the Finals after what he has shown in the three seasons since.

But with the Heat only having Davion Mitchell as the only point guard on the roster capable of consistently logging minutes, adding the veteran Vincent on a minimum contract could prove to go a long way.