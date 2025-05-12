Miami Heat Seen as Potential Top Kevin Durant Suitor

Since the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Miami Heat from the NBA playoffs, Kevin Durant‘s name has been heavily linked to the franchise. The Phoenix Suns are expected to make Durant available this summer.

Marc Stein recently noted the frequency with which the Heat are being cited as a suitor for the two-time champion.

“The Heat are frequently forecasted as a team, along with Minnesota, expected to show trade interest this offseason in Phoenix’s Kevin Durant,” Stein wrote in his SteinLine Newsletter. “What sort of clues Riley drops clues about his team-building approach in the wake of a 37-45 campaign and painful first-round playoff sweep inflicted by Cleveland will be of prime interest.”

Durant is the sort of marquee addition Pat Riley could covet this summer. He would instantly bring attention back to South Beach. Furthermore, adding Durant, even at this stage of his career, would drastically improve Miami’s roster.

Miami won’t be the only team interested in acquiring Durant, though. There will likely be multiple teams around the NBA that show interest in his services. As such, the Heat could find themselves in a potential bidding war. Riley must hope that the allure of playing in Miami helps sway Durant. If so, he could potentially push for a deal to be made with the Heat.

Riley Isn’t Against Adding an Aging Player

During a recent news conference, Riley refused to rule out the idea of adding a veteran talent to the Heat’s roster.

“I think an aging great player, who may not be able to carry a team together, can rise to the occasion in the playoffs,” Riley said. “…I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron [James]. I mean, look at these players. It’s incredible. Players like LeBron and others who have played into their mid to late 30s and produced at a high level can help teams win championships. You have to pick out the right one, but I’m not against that, no.”

Durant certainly fits the mold of an aging star who is still at the top of their game. This season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He shot 52.7% from the field and 43% from deep.

Durant and Heat Previously Had Mutual Interest

During an April 2 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Durant and Miami, among other teams, had mutual interest at the trade deadline.

“Back at the NBA trade deadline, there was a list of teams with which there was mutual interest with Kevin Durant,” Charania said. “Those teams are Minnesota, New York, Houston, San Antonio and Miami.

The Heat could likely produce an enticing trade package for Durant. They have some young talent and some solid veterans. However, Durant’s potential desire to play on South Beach could be the swing factor. Given their current struggles, Miami will likely push to acquire Durant this summer.

Riley will want a replacement star for Jimmy Butler. Durant can fill that void and be the leading star. That would allow Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to be the elite role players they’re capable of being. Nevertheless, Miami will need more than a marquee addition if it wants to be a contender again in the near future.