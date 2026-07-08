Miami Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Already Open to Milwaukee Return

The Miami Heat finally landed their new superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Riley managed to outfox Brad Stevens, as he beat the Boston Celtics in what was becoming both a bidding war and a battle of attrition.

With Giannis suiting up for Miami, Riley can begin retooling the roster as he bids to construct a championship-contending team over the next 12 months. However, Miami may not want to wait too long before putting Giannis in a position to challenge for his second NBA championship.

During Giannis’ final interview as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, he told beloved commentator Jim Paschke that it would be “awesome” if he could one day return to the franchise that drafted him.

“That would be awesome if I could go and play and maybe come back,” Antetokounmpo said. “Kevin Garnett did the same thing. I saw this clip of him walking into the [Timberwolves’] arena and [the fans] gave him a standing ovation, and people [in Minnesota] to this day love him.”

Giannis is already 31 years old. If he does intend to make a return to Milwaukee, that decision will only be a few years away. As such, the Heat may already be on borrowed time with their new franchise superstar. Of course, ensuring Giannis is in a position to win and continue building his legacy could change his mind.

Giannis Will ‘Always Be Welcome’ In Milwaukee

During the same interview, Paschke informed Giannis that no matter what, he will always be welcome in Milwaukee.

“I would say that you could always come home,” Paschke said. “You’ve earned that. You will always be welcome here.”

Furthermore, Paschke ensured Giannis knew that despite his decision to leave the franchise, the fans will always love him and welcome him to his former home.

“They always [will love you],” Paschke continued. “You’ve earned that. They won’t take that away from you.”

Giannis spent 13 seasons with the Bucks, having joined them as a 19-year-old rookie in 2013. During his tenure, he became a 2-time MVP, a 1-time Defensive Player of the Year and a one-time NBA Champion.

Heat Seeking To Add Shooting

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Heat are open to adding another shooter to the roster in the coming weeks. Of course, they’re still waiting on LeBron James’ decision as to where he will play next season, with Miami expected to be in the mix.

“Besides waiting for LeBron James, the Heat continues to wait patiently to see if another shooter or scorer shakes free. They had initial conversations with Bradley Beal but haven’t been aggressive in their pursuit, per a source. They hadn’t contacted DeMar DeRozan as of Monday, though that could change.”

Miami has already acquired Tim Hardaway Jr this summer, giving them one of the best catch-and-shoot threats in the league. However, in order to maximize Giannis’ impact, they will need to add more perimeter scoring. After all, Giannis is at his best when he has the space to operate in the open court and pressure the rim.

It’s been a strong start to the summer for Miami. Now, the front office must continue building a roster that gives Giannis every opportunity to add another championship to his resume.